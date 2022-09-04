Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Post Register
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Post Register
Wildfire preparedness level raised to 4, what does that mean?
Fire experts say hot and dry weather that's expected to stick around for about a week may make it more challenging to control Idaho's larger fires. “The fire season right now is really critical and the fires are getting big and they’re dangerous,” said Nate Leising, a public information officer on the Ross Fork fire.
Post Register
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Post Register
California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams...
Post Register
Initial cleanup underway at abandoned Idaho mine as company hopes to resume mining
Originally published Aug. 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.YELLOW PINE, Idaho — A gold mining company has begun the initial cleanup of a historic mine site in the Central Idaho mountains where it hopes to resume mining operations. Perpetua Resources, formerly known as Midas Gold, is seeking approval from the federal government...
Post Register
Three vie to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor
BOISE — Idaho’s lieutenant governor post is a part-time position, but the lieutenant governor is also the person next in line to be governor, presides over the Senate, and takes on other official duties as delegated by the governor. On the November ballot, three candidates are running for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act,...
Comments / 0