ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman was confused. The St. Louis infielder thought he had made the final out. Instead, his long drive to left field nicked off the glove of outfielder Alex Call for a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning in a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. “I definitely thought he caught it at first,” Edman said. “Once I heard the cheering and saw everyone running out to me, I realized what had happened. It went from bad to good pretty quickly.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO