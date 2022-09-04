ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list

State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
What runners and self-defense experts want joggers to know to stay safe

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The abduction and murder of a Tennessee jogger in Memphis has sent shock waves through the running community. In Wisconsin, runners -- especially women -- are focused on their safety right now. Running groups urging members to do what they can to stick with...
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena

SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports

As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin to receive more than $14M in Juul settlement

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A loss for e-cigarette maker Juul is being seen as a big gain for young people. A two-year bipartisan investigation ended Tuesday, with Juul ordered to split a $438 million settlement between dozens of states, including Wisconsin. Harsh words were spoken about what Juul did --...
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.

