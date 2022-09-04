ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Tuesday September 6

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday September 6 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
fox5atlanta.com

Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A flood watch has been issued for Cobb County due to the recent storm that brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday. This comes after Georiga Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency due to heavy rain and flooding in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Flash Flood#State Of Emergency#Heavy Rain#Chattoga#Summerville Mcdonald#The Trion Fire Department
wrganews.com

Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update

4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
NWS
wrganews.com

Updated: Flood Relief Efforts underway in Chattooga

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses, and repair and relief efforts are underway. The Raccoon Creek water treatment plant sustained heavy damage during the flooding. Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy