cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Tuesday September 6
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Tuesday September 6 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
CBS 46
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Floyd and Chattooga counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — A foot of rain fell Sunday in Chattooga County, causing flash flooding that blocked roads, knocked down trees and damaged homes. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued a state of emergency, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for a large portion of the metro area until Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
CBS 46
Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A flood watch has been issued for Cobb County due to the recent storm that brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday. This comes after Georiga Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency due to heavy rain and flooding in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
wrganews.com
Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update
4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
Another round of heavy rain moving through Labor Day afternoon
ATLANTA — Some parts of Georgia will see more showers and stormy conditions after a weekend of heavy rain and flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a flood watch is in effect for most of north and west Georgia until 8 p.m. Monday. Severe Weather Team...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rain floods roads, homes while submerging cars in NW Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Hours of heavy rain on Sunday morning have flooded roads and damaged property in northwest Georgia communities. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, which encompassed areas of Chattooga County. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service.
wrganews.com
Updated: Flood Relief Efforts underway in Chattooga
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses, and repair and relief efforts are underway. The Raccoon Creek water treatment plant sustained heavy damage during the flooding. Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville...
CBS 46
Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
Churches offering donations for Georgia flooding victims in Chattooga County
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple churches in Chattooga County are providing assistance to the northwest Georgia communities affected by flooding from heavy rains over the weekend. Some parts of Chattooga and neighboring Floyd County received more than a foot of rain in just a matter of hours, prompting the...
WTVC
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
