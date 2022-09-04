Read full article on original website
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
Alabama Football: Horns banking on four things to upset Crimson Tide
Of interest to Alabama football fans is what Texas is counting on to upset the Crimson Tide. Even though there is little optimism among Texas fans, stalwart followers of the Longhorns have decided there are four ways Texas can topple the Tide. Before any Alabama Crimson Tide fan scoffs, the...
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time
Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
Alabama Band to Skip Texas Trip Over Seating Controversy
Although the SEC has game agreements on visitor seating placement, the Big 12 does not.
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas LB says there will be no 'shock' if Longhorns upset top-ranked Alabama
The Texas football program has a huge opportunity to return to national relevance Saturday, as it will play host to top-ranked Alabama. The Longhorns opened their 2022 season with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe this past Saturday, but the Crimson Tide will present a huge step up in competition. One...
AthlonSports.com
Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Crushed For His Comments About Facing Alabama
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will face their toughest test of the 2022 season this Saturday when they host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It sort of sounds like Sark is already chalking it up as a loss. Sarkisian spoke at length about his team's opponent during his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
Longhorns Announce Two New Members of David Pierce's Staff
Cameron Rupp and Chris Gordon are set to join Pierce's staff in 2023.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame
One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
houstonpublicmedia.org
KVUE
Texas Football reacts to Quinn Ewers getting his car towed
Texas Football's starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, had his car towed during Saturday's win. Now, his head coach and teammates get to react.
