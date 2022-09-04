ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants exec Farhan Zaidi: 'Everything is on the table' this offseason

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ6OS_0hi9kEOq00
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

After winning 107 games in 2021, the Giants have taken a big step backwards, posting a 63-68 record through 131 games. Pretty much everything clicked during that dream season, but injuries and under-performance have marred San Francisco’s efforts this year, with the bullpen and much of the lineup being particularly inconsistent.

As a result, some notable changes could be in store for the 2023 club. In an interview on The Front Office on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (partial audio clip), Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said that “everything is on the table for us” this offseason, “including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free agent market.”

Zaidi has yet to make any true big-ticket signings since taking over the front office in November 2018, preferring shorter-term deals with both free agents or in-house players. This isn’t to say that the Giants have been necessarily adverse to spending in general, considering that the club’s current payroll is around $162.3M (as per Roster Resource). However, that total is below the team’s spending levels prior to Zaidi’s tenure, as payroll topped the $200M mark in 2018 before Zaidi was hired.

Of course, that payroll was inflated by several large contracts given to veteran players and stalwarts of the Giants’ three World Series championships, and by 2018, most of those players were no longer productive. Rather than entirely rebuild, Zaidi took a more measured approach to moving some but not all of those larger deals, and this strategy was a big part of the Giants’ sudden success in 2021. Of course, things changed heading into 2022, but the team tried to limit the change after the successes of 2021.

Buster Posey retired while Johnny Cueto wasn’t re-signed and instead landed with the White Sox. Brandon Crawford was given a contract extension before the 2021 season was even over, and Brandon Belt was also retained when he accepted San Francisco’s one-year qualifying offer. As it turned out, it seems like the Giants may have simply waited a year too long with these players, as Crawford and Belt have struggled.

“We had a bunch of veteran players when I came in whose contracts were going to be up last offseason and this coming offseason,” Zaidi said, describing this period “as a time of big transition for our organization.” Considering how well the Giants played in 2021, “it made sense for us to not be too aggressive with the transition and retrench a little bit with the guys who had had that successful season for us.”

With things not working out in 2022, Zaidi finally seems ready to turn the page on this version of the Giants roster. Belt, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores are all free agents, while Evan Longoria’s $13M club option will likely instead be bought out for $5M (and, Longoria might retire altogether at season’s end). Zaidi said earlier this week that the Giants have already talked to Pederson about an extension, and Flores has still been productive enough that he could be considered for another deal at a relatively low cost.

How many veterans are kept, however, will tie into Zaidi’s plan for a younger roster. As he noted in the Front Office interview, “we find ourselves in a position this offseason where we want to get more athletic. We want to have a roster that has a better chance of staying healthy, which usually means getting a little bit younger.”

This strategy will also impact the Giants’ free agent plans. Health is naturally always a concern for any team in deciding whether or not to sign a free agent, especially since most players are generally in their late 20’s or early 30’s by the time they earn enough service time to reach the open market. Looking at some of the top free agents available this winter, pretty much everyone has some level of injury history, though if youth is more of a factor for San Francisco, players like Carlos Correa (who turns 28 this month) or Trea Turner (who turns 30 in June) could be prioritized. Besides free agents, the Giants could also obviously look to add players in trades, though getting younger and more athletic types will naturally come at a higher cost in terms of trade return.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Dave Roberts says RHP Craig Kimbrel will no longer only pitch in save situations

The Dodgers used Craig Kimbrel for the last inning of today’s 10-3 win over the Marlins, and the reliever delivered a perfect frame to mop things up. While not a save situation for Kimbrel, manager Dave Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and other reporters that Kimbrel and the team have agreed to base the right-hander’s workload going forward not on save chances, but rather on just getting regular outings. This wouldn’t preclude Kimbrel from being used in save opportunities, of course, and Roberts said he could still choose to use Kimbrel in consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Outright Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have outrighted right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. He had been designated for assignment on the weekend but passed through waivers unclaimed. He will remain with in the Red Sox organization but without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Claim Jose Rojas From Angels; Steven Duggar Elects Free Agency

The Angels announced that the Giants have claimed infielder/outfielder Jose Rojas off waivers. San Francisco has also announced the move, with Brandon Belt (who is undergoing season-ending knee surgery) moved to the 60-day injured list to create space for Rojas on the 40-man roster. Rojas and outfielder Steven Duggar were both designated for assignment by the Angels on September 1. Duggar cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent, rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Tony La Russa taking leave of absence to attend to health issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time to attend to an unspecified medical concern, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. The veteran skipper missed Tuesday night’s game on the advice of doctors. He underwent testing Wednesday morning and will head to Arizona for further testing.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Buster Posey
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?

We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Free Agents#Siriusxm
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

List of September call-ups for all 30 MLB teams

Each season as the calendar flips to September, we see a flurry of transactions around Major League Baseball. Active roster sizes jump from 26 to 28 for the season’s final month, with teams permitted to bring up no more than one additional pitcher. We’ve already covered a host of transactions with 40-man roster implications throughout the day at MLBTR. Here’s a full round-up of teams’ initial September roster moves.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez receives 85-game suspension

Free-agent righty Carlos Martinez has been suspended 85 games under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday via press release. The suspension is retroactive to June 19 and comes on top of an 80-game PED suspension he received back in May after testing positive for Ibutamoren.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy