Brush fire chars 1/4-acre of vegetation, sends smoke over I-5 near Pacific Beach

San Diego firefighters extinguish a small brushfire between northbound I-5 and Santa Fe Street in the Bay Ho neighborhood of San Diego on Sunday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A brush fire that sent smoke blowing over Interstate 5 in the Bay Ho neighborhood Sunday afternoon charred about one-quarter acre of vegetation before fire crews were able to put it out, a fire official said.

It was not known what sparked the fire, which was reported around 12:20 p.m. on Santa Fe Street near Damon Avenue in a brushy area between I-5 and some buildings, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen.

The fire burned an area south of state Route 52 and north of Garnet Avenue in a riverbed. He said the fire was knocked down shortly after 1 p.m., but crews planned to remain at the scene at least two hours to mop up and make sure it doesn't reignite.

Officials sent two helicopters, four engines, two brush rigs and some support units to the blaze initially. A couple additional brush rigs were requested to assist in the mop up, Nilsen said.

Because of the extended heat wave hitting San Diego County — which brought record-breaking temperatures to several parts of the region again Saturday — fire officials are acting quickly to send plenty of resources to respond when fires are reported.

"We are definitley bumping things up quicker than we would to first-alarm fires," Nilsen said. "There is a concern."

Along with the oppressive heat, Mother Nature tossed in a little monsoonal moisture, with some areas seeing scattered rainshowers overnight. That was a welcomed development for firefighters.

"It was kind of wet out there. That has helped a lot with the fuels," Nilsen said. "It dampened down what was supposed to be extreme conditions today."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .