WDSU
Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners executive secretary arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. — The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has been arrested and accused of a drug transaction, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of a drug transaction with a wanted suspect...
WDSU
Hazardous spill affected traffic on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police are working on a hazardous material leak on the interstate in Kentwood. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit. Drivers are being diverted to Louisiana Highway 38. Anyone traveling in the area is...
WDSU
St. James standoff ends, person surrenders
SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
WDSU
Houma man reported missing, last seen 9 days ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for over a week. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma, was last seen nine days again in the 100 block of Fairland Drive in Gray, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tim...
WDSU
Bridge City plan expected to be discussed in hearing
BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal judge is expected to hear arguments regarding a proposal that would move troubled Bridge City youth to Angola, or the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Shelly Dick granted a temporary block on Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to send youth to Angola after the Bridge...
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
