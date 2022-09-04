ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WDSU

Hazardous spill affected traffic on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD, La. — Louisiana State Police are working on a hazardous material leak on the interstate in Kentwood. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit. Drivers are being diverted to Louisiana Highway 38. Anyone traveling in the area is...
KENTWOOD, LA
WDSU

St. James standoff ends, person surrenders

SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
VACHERIE, LA
WDSU

Houma man reported missing, last seen 9 days ago

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for over a week. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma, was last seen nine days again in the 100 block of Fairland Drive in Gray, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tim...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Bridge City plan expected to be discussed in hearing

BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal judge is expected to hear arguments regarding a proposal that would move troubled Bridge City youth to Angola, or the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Shelly Dick granted a temporary block on Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to send youth to Angola after the Bridge...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA

