Daily Orange
Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax earn ACC weekly honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Following Syracuse’s 31-7 opening win against Louisville, running back Sean Tucker earned Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week honors. Linebacker Marlowe Wax was named ACC Linebacker of the Week as well after leading the defense in tackles (seven solo and three assisted). He also tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss of six yards. Tucker moved into 14th place on Syracuse’s career rushing yards list and could surpass Ernie Davis in 12th against UConn next week.
Daily Orange
SU moves down to No. 24 after Vermont tie, UConn win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse men’s soccer moved from No. 15 to No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings after a 1-1 tie against Vermont on Sept. 2 and a 5-0 win over UConn on Sept. 5.
Daily Orange
Film Review: Syracuse showcases defensive flexibility in season opener, shuts down Malik Cunningham
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. On Saturday, Syracuse won its eighth season opener in the past decade. But the 31-7 demolition of Louisville marked the Orange’s first Week 1 conference win since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, giving them a jump start on a difficult conference schedule.
Daily Orange
Dino Babers ‘enjoyed’ watching defensive film after Louisville win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Head coach Dino Babers “enjoyed” watching the Louisville game film over the last two days. There were some issues, like SU’s 18 penalties, that he said needed to be cleaned up. But the defense and the first installation of offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s balanced offense impressed Babers, now in his seventh season at the helm for Syracuse.
Daily Orange
Julie Williamson will become 1st field hockey player to have jersey retired
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Julie Williamson will become the first Syracuse field hockey player to have their jersey retired on Oct. 9 during the Orange’s matchup against Cornell. Williamson was a big part of Syracuse’s success in...
Daily Orange
Marcello Vitale remembers what led him to become SU’s all-time leading goal scorer
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Marcello Vitale didn’t realize that he had Syracuse’s all-time goal scoring record until a few years after the end of his college career. The soccer program was only eight years old when...
Daily Orange
New and old forwards shine in SU’s 5-0 win over UConn
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. When Deandre Kerr and Manel Busquets departed at the end of last season, the Orange were faced with a number of question marks. How could they replace the production of their two leading goal scorers?
Daily Orange
‘He’s earned it’: Luke Paragon earns Division-I scholarship
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. On New Year’s Eve, 2020, Luke Paragon made the 25-minute drive from his house in Cicero, New York, to a YMCA in Fayetteville. It was snowing, but Paragon wanted to get some shots up before the new year.
Daily Orange
SU goalie Brooke Borzymowski looks to stay ‘calm under pressure’ this season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. At Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Maryland, field hockey players need to run a certain distance in a specified time. If a runner didn’t make it, they were cut from the team. This posed a huge problem for freshman goalie Brooke Borzymowski.
Daily Orange
Look out for 2 new Syracuse restaurants soon opening their doors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Roesch has been in the restaurant business around Syracuse for almost her entire life. “I grew up in the restaurant industry,” Roesch said. “My parents had operated restaurants for a really long time. And I had worked for them through my middle school and high school years and into college.”
Daily Orange
It is time for SU to fix overcrowding at dining halls like Ernie Davis
Eating a meal under harsh fluorescent lights with a multitude of loud conversations around them is not something students think about when they pay for their meal plans at Syracuse University. Frantically looking for an open space wears students down, especially when they’re hungry and tired. As you roam further...
Daily Orange
Committee members emphasize students, diversity on Whitman Dean search
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Sept. 1, Syracuse University Provost Gretchen Ritter announced the launch of a search committee to find the Whitman School of Management’s next dean. Eugene Anderson, the former dean, left SU to join University...
Daily Orange
Funding supports underrepresented, multilingual SUNY, CUNY students in mental health programs
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When Ruth Larson, SUNY ESF’s director of counseling services, attends mental health conferences, the room is homogeneously filled with middle-aged white women, she said. “Lack of diversity remains a lingering problem in the mental...
Daily Orange
IVMF digital library aims to support veterans through information access
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families recently launched its new digital library in collaboration with SU Libraries and the School of Information Studies. The library, launched in April, consists of...
Daily Orange
Catch Elton John’s final stadium tour and 4 more shows this weekend
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Six-time Grammy award winner Elton John will take the stage at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. Jam out to the Rocketman’s iconic tracks like “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Bennie and the Jets” during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, the final stadium tour of his expansive career. The show doesn’t have an opening act, so make sure to arrive on time.
Daily Orange
Despite usage decline, students still see blue light system as necessity
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Editor’s Note: This article includes mentions of sexual assault. When Syracuse University freshman Margaret Kirby was touring college campuses before applying, she noticed that all of them had a blue light system in place as part of their campus safety programs.
Daily Orange
London Ladd’s identity influences his latest exhibit ‘How Shall We Be Known’
Growing up biracial influenced almost all of illustrator London Ladd’s work. “Everything about my work, even practice pieces, is primarily African American,” he said. “I’m trying to bring a sense of representation to my work, and a sense of therapy, of coming to grips with knowing who I am, because it’s always been a struggle for me as a creator.”
Daily Orange
NY-22 primary candidates receive endorsements from officials, groups
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams’s respective primary victories for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, party leaders have started to officially endorse the two candidates. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul, who’s currently...
Daily Orange
New SPD data shows disproportionate policing of Black people, communities
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from the Syracuse Police Department shows officers disproportionately stopped Black people in the city over the last year, with Black people accounting for nearly 65% of all stops despite making up about 35% of the population.
Daily Orange
Fruit, Caribbean identity inspire Samantha Box’s exhibit ‘Carribean Dreams’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 2018, Samantha Box stumbled upon a section in her local market with foods she hadn’t seen in a long time. She looked at rows and rows of Caribbean fruits, vegetables and apis, a salt fish that is part of a national Jamaican dish.
