Tigers basketball adds final assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
Memphis men's basketball hires Andy Borman as Assistant Coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tiger head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has rounded out his assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Andy Borman, who has served as Executive Director of New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit since 2014. Borman played collegiately at Duke, where he...
Memphis, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Whitehaven High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on September 06, 2022, 16:00:00.
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
Memphis East Fined And Stripped Of High School Championship Due To Penny Hardaway’s Recruitment Of James Wiseman
In a decision that seemed inevitable, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has erased the James Wiseman and Penny Hardaway eras at Memphis East. The high school was ordered to vacate all wins and championship hardware from Wiseman’s two seasons with the Mustangs for recruiting violations, according to reports, and fined $15,000.
Former Munford HS football player from Atoka killed in crash
An investigation is underway after a crash left one man dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Zarion Thomas Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Memphis early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highland Street at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a 2012 Chevy Silverado and [..]
TTK Tenboi is showing Memphis and Florida hes next to blow
TTK Tenboi is arguably one of the best Artists out of Memphis just relocating to Central Florida. We have seen him many times over the years with major performances and appearances at Rolling Loud Miami, The Ritz Ybor with Waka Flocka, Opening up for famous Label Quality Control and sources say he might be touring with Atlantics Kevo Muney later on this year. The high energetic rising star is without question buzzing as his fans are hungry for the upcoming projects hes been teasing through out his social media grabbing attention from numerous main stream artist and has big collaborations on the way he stated numerous times in the past. The Memphian/Floridian Rapper has something in store and states he is playing no games this here making sure the kid has a big name when his time comes he has labels trying to chase him down as hasn’t signed to anyone yet but he has said his dream labels are Quality control and CMG and that he’ll bust his butt to get there and prove everyone who had a doubt in there mind about him or his carrer wrong and by the way things are looking TTK Tenboi is going to be a star. Tenboi is well known in Florida Tennessee Georgia Michigan and Missouri and is growing a massive fan base globally. We plan to see major moves from him and his camp in the future.
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout...
Man wanted for Memphis shooting spree in custody, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirm that Kelly was connected to a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an AutoZone on Jackson near Wells. Court records show that 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was charged with first-degree attempted murder due to an incident on February 3, 2020. He was also charged with aggravated assault, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident took place on Saturday. The officials reported that the crash killed one person and injured two others. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
House halts traffic on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic ground to a halt on Interstate 55 near Third Street on Tuesday after a home that was being transported became stuck or unable to clear an overpass. WREG is working to confirm more details at this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
5 Star Stories: Gibson’s Donuts -- the donut shop that never sleeps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its music and barbecue but, when you look up Memphis breakfast on Trip Advisor, one of the first listings you’ll see is about donuts -- Gibson’s Donuts to be exact. So in this 5 Star Story, “it’s time to make...
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
New Memphis school board member still leads teachers union
The chair of the Memphis Shelby County Schools board wants newly elected member Keith Williams to relinquish his post as head of the district’s biggest teacher’s union, warning that his roles on both bodies pose a potential conflict of interest.Williams, an educator for over 40 years, won election to a four-year term on the school board last month in a six-way race to represent District 6, which spans South Memphis, Riverside,...
Stolen Plane In Mississippi
A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
