villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
villages-news.com
Villager wins freedom from jail after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager has won his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, was released at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been held without bond since Aug. 17. He had been jailed due to a violation of his community control.
WESH
Judge orders no bond for man accused in Seminole County armored truck robbery
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Twenty-two-year-old Michael Virgil Jr. was in court following his arrest last Thursday, charged with robbery with a firearm. There had been a robbery of an armored truck at the Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard right around 12:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The Seminole...
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
WESH
Fruitland Park woman charged with murder in shooting
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Fruitland Park woman faces charges of second-degree murder after deputies said she fatally shot a relative while chasing him down the street. Investigators are protecting the suspected shooter's identity because they say she may also be a crime victim. According to the Lake County...
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man accused of stealing SUV in Ocala needed ride for journey home
Joshua Lea Fleming needed a ride from Ocala to his hometown of Homosassa so he decided to allegedly steal one. That’s what Fleming told authorities who apprehended him Sunday, Sept. 4, after they saw the 34-year-old ditch a stolen vehicle in northern Citrus County, according to Fleming’s arrest affidavits.
click orlando
Woman accused of chasing, shooting, killing relative in Fruitland Park
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A woman is accused of chasing a relative down and fatally shooting him over the weekend in Fruitland Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the woman, who faces a second-degree murder charge, had a long-standing grudge with and had “been...
villages-news.com
Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square
An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square. David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs
A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop. Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman chased relative down street, shooting him dead, authorities say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza
A speeding driver was nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza in The Villages. Brooklyn Grace Kugal, 22, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Dart at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday southbound on Morse Boulevard near County Road 466A when she was caught on radar traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Sembler Way.
click orlando
Orange County man faces charges in deaths of 2 men near Florida Mall, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers near the Florida Mall in August, the sheriff’s office said. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported an Orange County deputy was accused in the deaths of...
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
