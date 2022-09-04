ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

49ers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers are now just days away from opening their 2022 NFL season vs. the Chicago Bears. The team that was just minutes away from a Super Bowl trip at the end of last season made plenty of changes this offseason that they hope will help get them over the hump in 2022 and back to the Big Game. While most will focus on new quarterback Trey Lance as the 49ers’ X-factor this year, the player who could make the difference between playing and sitting at home on February 12, 2023, is actually wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Trey Lance’s shocking real Jimmy Garoppolo reaction revealed

After attempting to trade former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo all offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made a shocking move to bring him back as a backup quarterback to current starter Trey Lance. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted that Lance was pleased that Garoppolo was returning but a new report suggests that isn’t actually the case.
49ers overreactions: Will O-line struggle, prevent Super Bowl bid?

On paper, yes, the 49ers’ weakness appears to be along the offensive line. This much is certain: The interior of their offensive line is the most uncertain spot of the team. Will the offensive line end up as the team’s downfall in the upcoming season? That is certainly a concern of 49ers fans -- and, potentially, for good reason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Williams surprised no team stepped up to acquire Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams did not think there was much of a chance quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would end up back with the 49ers. But when no other team targeted Garoppolo to be a starter, it only made sense he would not be leaving San Francisco just to be a backup somewhere else.
Fox Sports Radio

