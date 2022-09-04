The San Francisco 49ers are now just days away from opening their 2022 NFL season vs. the Chicago Bears. The team that was just minutes away from a Super Bowl trip at the end of last season made plenty of changes this offseason that they hope will help get them over the hump in 2022 and back to the Big Game. While most will focus on new quarterback Trey Lance as the 49ers’ X-factor this year, the player who could make the difference between playing and sitting at home on February 12, 2023, is actually wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO