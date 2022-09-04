Read full article on original website
Fall outlook for Ohio suggests above-average temperatures, below-average precipitation
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you prepare for fall, it's good to know what to expect when it comes to weather. We are six days into the month of September which also means we are six days into Meteorological Fall. Meteorological seasons consist of a three-month period based on the annual temperature cycle, while astronomical seasons, which you might be used to, are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun.
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
Bedford Public Schools installs HD cameras on the outside of all buses
BEDFORD, Mich. — Kevin Nelson is a bus driver for the Bedford Public Schools system and wants all of his students to get off the bus safely. After Nelson advocated for improvements, the district has added HD cameras to the inside and outside of every one of their school buses.
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
McDonald's selling Sleeves for Support to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local McDonald's restaurants are back in action with the Sleeves for Support program. Insulated 30-ounce-cup-size beverage sleeves are now available for $6 each while supplies last. Proceeds will go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. This year's new sleeves have an Ohio State Buckeyes...
