Chattooga County, GA

Fall outlook for Ohio suggests above-average temperatures, below-average precipitation

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you prepare for fall, it's good to know what to expect when it comes to weather. We are six days into the month of September which also means we are six days into Meteorological Fall. Meteorological seasons consist of a three-month period based on the annual temperature cycle, while astronomical seasons, which you might be used to, are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun.
OHIO STATE
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
McDonald's selling Sleeves for Support to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local McDonald's restaurants are back in action with the Sleeves for Support program. Insulated 30-ounce-cup-size beverage sleeves are now available for $6 each while supplies last. Proceeds will go toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. This year's new sleeves have an Ohio State Buckeyes...
OHIO STATE

