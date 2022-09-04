ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

foxbaltimore.com

Summerville, Georgia in water 'crisis' after severe flooding hits city

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (WTVC) — The city of Summerville, Georgia, is experiencing a water crisis after severe flooding over the weekend that led Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency. 12 inches of rain hit northwest Georgia during the storms, flooding roads and damaging property. Kemp's emergency declaration...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
MARYLAND STATE
Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland State Police urges safe driving during Labor Day holiday weekend

MARYLAND (WBFF) — During the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging residents who plan to celebrate with alcohol to avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this holiday weekend, state police will be conducting patrols at each of...
MARYLAND STATE
New COVID-19 booster shots available in DMV | Here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, also known as the Omicron booster, and annual flu vaccine will be available at pharmacies and COVID centers in all eight D.C. wards beginning Wednesday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. There are many opportunities to get your primary series or...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
Maryland lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a big week for big-money wins, with a Maryland Lottery player in Chesapeake City winning $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill winning $1 million playing Powerball, and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hitting the game’s jackpot for $530,000 last week.
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD
Back to School| Help your students achieve academic goals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Parents can ease their minds and help their students achieve academic and future-centered goals this school year with one-on-one tutoring. Founder and CEO of Maryland Teacher Tutors Natalie Mangrum shares how her team can help.
MARYLAND STATE

