Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Summerville, Georgia in water 'crisis' after severe flooding hits city
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (WTVC) — The city of Summerville, Georgia, is experiencing a water crisis after severe flooding over the weekend that led Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency. 12 inches of rain hit northwest Georgia during the storms, flooding roads and damaging property. Kemp's emergency declaration...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
foxbaltimore.com
Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Police urges safe driving during Labor Day holiday weekend
MARYLAND (WBFF) — During the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging residents who plan to celebrate with alcohol to avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this holiday weekend, state police will be conducting patrols at each of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
New COVID-19 booster shots available in DMV | Here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, also known as the Omicron booster, and annual flu vaccine will be available at pharmacies and COVID centers in all eight D.C. wards beginning Wednesday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. There are many opportunities to get your primary series or...
foxbaltimore.com
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a big week for big-money wins, with a Maryland Lottery player in Chesapeake City winning $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill winning $1 million playing Powerball, and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hitting the game’s jackpot for $530,000 last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
LEARNING LOSS | Nearly 70% of Maryland Fifth and Eighth Graders not proficient in Science
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One week into the school year, hundreds of teaching positions remain unfilled. Meanwhile, the teachers in the classroom are facing an uphill battle. The latest state test scores show students suffered staggering learning loss and have yet to recover. Every school system had to face the...
foxbaltimore.com
Juvenile justice reform laws called into question after spike in violence among teens
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to the young victims of violence, we know their names and we’ve seen their faces. Last week, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden was gunned down in his high school parking lot. Just a few hours later, Travis Slaughter was slain at the end of a high school football game.
foxbaltimore.com
Back to School| Help your students achieve academic goals
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Parents can ease their minds and help their students achieve academic and future-centered goals this school year with one-on-one tutoring. Founder and CEO of Maryland Teacher Tutors Natalie Mangrum shares how her team can help.
Comments / 0