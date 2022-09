LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will be playing on new turf when they open the season at Soldier Field. Bermuda grass was installed this week at the lakefront stadium instead of the stadium's traditional Kentucky bluegrass. The Bears hope that leads to fewer issues with a surface that has long been a source of frustration for their own players and coaches as well as opponents.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO