Friday, September 2nd was a proud day for the New Bedford Police Department. We celebrated the promotions of:. We also gave the following awards to their deserving recipients:. For their outstanding bravery on April 11th, 2022, when responding to a house fire at 34 Sydney St., during which the officers breached the residence and evacuated 5 adults, 1 baby, and several pets, at great risk to themselves and without the benefit of fire-safety equipment, they are awarded the Chief’s Life-Saving Award.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO