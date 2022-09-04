Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department hands out several promotions and awards on “proud day”
Friday, September 2nd was a proud day for the New Bedford Police Department. We celebrated the promotions of:. We also gave the following awards to their deserving recipients:. For their outstanding bravery on April 11th, 2022, when responding to a house fire at 34 Sydney St., during which the officers breached the residence and evacuated 5 adults, 1 baby, and several pets, at great risk to themselves and without the benefit of fire-safety equipment, they are awarded the Chief’s Life-Saving Award.
4 arrested in connection with Pawtucket armed robbery
Four people are facing charges following an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night in Pawtucket.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed near Providence pedestrian bridge
(WJAR) — A man is in custody after being accused of stabbing another man in Providence early Wednesday morning. An officer was flagged down near the intersection of Dorrance and Dyer Streets around 1:30 a.m. by a man who said his friend was stabbed, according to Providence police. Officers discovered 46-year-old Bryan Wieczorek walking towards Dorrance Street from the pedestrian bridge.
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Coventry crash
(WJAR) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday evening. Police said crews including Coventry Police and Central Coventry Fire District responded to the area of 3695 Flat River Rd. shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the single occupant...
Fairhaven Boy Dreams of Becoming a Cop & Fairhaven PD Makes His Day
Some people spend their entire lives trying to find their purpose, while others are seemingly born with their goals in mind. Six-year-old TJ Andrade of Fairhaven was born with his purpose. His mother, Heather Roy, shared how her son’s day was made on Friday after his experience with the Fairhaven...
Turnto10.com
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
Turnto10.com
Elorza announces driver's license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence is implementing a program to return driver's licenses to people who've had them revoked. “This, as noted, is an issue that goes well beyond just the inability to drive. This has an impact on morale," said Rep. David Morales, D-Providence. About a dozen local...
ABC6.com
Car submerges in river in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
NECN
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene
(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
Turnto10.com
McKee announces $5 million solicitation for homelessness, shelter expansion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a $5 million solicitation for homelessness and shelter expansion in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The funding focuses on trauma-informed shelters that serve couples, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. "All Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office
(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
Turnto10.com
Flood cleanup begins for some homes, companies in Rhode Island
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday's torrential flooding across parts of Rhode Island could keep homeowners, businesses and restoration companies busy in the coming days and weeks. DAI Restore in Coventry says workers spent the Labor Day downpour emptying shelves and loading up trucks. Operations manager Maxx Gervasio said teams...
Turnto10.com
WJAR marks 100th anniversary of heritage call letters
The date was Sept. 6, 1922. A new radio station went on the air in Providence. The call letters were WJAR. WJAR radio marked The Outlet department store's expansion into broadcasting, and the original studios were on the store's fifth floor. The station announced its early broadcasts with chimes, an...
Turnto10.com
Two cars damaged in crash on Pavilion Avenue in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Providence early Monday morning. The Providence Police Department responded overnight to Pavilion Street for a crash involving two vehicles. An NBC 10 News crew observed two vehicles on the scene with visible damage. The vehicles were towed from...
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford/Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford/Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, September 3rd, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
