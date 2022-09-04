Teenage girl rushed to hospital after shooting Sunday in south Wichita: sheriff

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl seriously injured Sunday in a south Wichita neighborhood, Captain Brad Hoch said.

Deputies responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow. Inside a car, they found a teenage girl who had been shot in her left leg below the knee. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Hoch said.

Detectives were talking with people who were in the area when the shooting occurred. Hoch said they were trying to piece together what led up to the shooting but witnesses were being uncooperative.

“It’s going to take us awhile to talk with these people and try and get the story. People that are out here at the scene that we initially are talking to are not really forthcoming, including the victim,” Hoch said.

Hoch added that they do not have a suspect.

“We don’t know yet ... the people that were here might have been involved in this someway, somehow,” Hoch said.