Wichita, KS

Teenage girl rushed to hospital after shooting Sunday in south Wichita: sheriff

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl seriously injured Sunday in a south Wichita neighborhood, Captain Brad Hoch said.

Deputies responded about 11:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow. Inside a car, they found a teenage girl who had been shot in her left leg below the knee. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, Hoch said.

Detectives were talking with people who were in the area when the shooting occurred. Hoch said they were trying to piece together what led up to the shooting but witnesses were being uncooperative.

“It’s going to take us awhile to talk with these people and try and get the story. People that are out here at the scene that we initially are talking to are not really forthcoming, including the victim,” Hoch said.

Hoch added that they do not have a suspect.

“We don’t know yet ... the people that were here might have been involved in this someway, somehow,” Hoch said.

Man seriously injured in Augusta shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Augusta Police Department said a fight led to a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers responded to the shooting about 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bobbie. At the scene, police found one man injured and another they identified as a suspect.
Teenager arrested after shooting in Oaklawn neighborhood

A teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility after a weekend shooting that left another teenager injured. Sedgwick County deputies and Wichita police officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. They found 19-year-old Jorianah Williams with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was still hospitalized Tuesday.
Teen shot in south Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police both responded to the incident just before Noon Sunday. The girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive.
Police: Kan. woman missing for 2-weeks has been found

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities on Wednesday afternoon reported 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita Police. Crabtree's family reported her missing on August 24. Police released no additional details. On Sept. 1, authorities reported they located her Black Hyundai...
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita Police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of north Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
Wichita child disappeared 21 years ago this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week marks 21 years since the disappearance of 4-year-old Jaquilla Scales from her Wichita home. While it got a lot of attention for a few days, her case was dwarfed six days later by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But her family, friends, and the Wichita Police Department have not forgotten […]
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

