Chattooga County, GA

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Officials update on what state is doing to prevent outages amid heat wave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The hottest days of this heat wave are here, and with temperatures this high, energy demand is also reaching an all time high. State officials met today to provide updates on actions California has been taking to prevent the electric grid from being overwhelmed so power outages can be avoided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flex Alert extended to Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended a Flex Alert to Tuesday, Sept. 6 due to high energy demands on the power grid. In a statement from CA ISO's Twitter, residents are urged to save energy as temperatures continue to rise from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Flex alert extended by one hour for Labor Day

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert hours for residents. CAISO asks residents to conserve energy from 4 to 10 p.m. for Labor Day due to high forecasted demand and tightening energy supplies. They said that the extra hour is needed for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dignity Health Doctor talks health impacts from the heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Record high temperatures are being felt all around California including us here in Kern County where temperatures are so high that certain people are at risk. Dr. Nadeem Goraya who is a family medicine doctor with Dignity Health tells us how some medical conditions get...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
McFarland Library expands hours of operation

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Branch Library announced it's expanding its hours of operation. The library will now be open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. beginning September 12, 2022. The branch was established in 1913 as a reading room in the Methodist church. From there,...
MCFARLAND, CA

