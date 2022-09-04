LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO