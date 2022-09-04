Read full article on original website
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.
Officials update on what state is doing to prevent outages amid heat wave
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The hottest days of this heat wave are here, and with temperatures this high, energy demand is also reaching an all time high. State officials met today to provide updates on actions California has been taking to prevent the electric grid from being overwhelmed so power outages can be avoided.
Utility companies warn of power outages tonight, CAISO says grid protected for tonight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) CAISO sent out a tweet declaring that the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 without load sheds for the night. --- Utility companies are doing their best to urge customers to continue cutting down on energy consumption for the...
Flex Alert extended to Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended a Flex Alert to Tuesday, Sept. 6 due to high energy demands on the power grid. In a statement from CA ISO's Twitter, residents are urged to save energy as temperatures continue to rise from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Flex alert extended by one hour for Labor Day
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert hours for residents. CAISO asks residents to conserve energy from 4 to 10 p.m. for Labor Day due to high forecasted demand and tightening energy supplies. They said that the extra hour is needed for...
Dignity Health Doctor talks health impacts from the heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Record high temperatures are being felt all around California including us here in Kern County where temperatures are so high that certain people are at risk. Dr. Nadeem Goraya who is a family medicine doctor with Dignity Health tells us how some medical conditions get...
McFarland Library expands hours of operation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Branch Library announced it's expanding its hours of operation. The library will now be open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. beginning September 12, 2022. The branch was established in 1913 as a reading room in the Methodist church. From there,...
