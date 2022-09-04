ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

WKRC

WWII sailor's letters found at Northern Kentucky Goodwill store

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) - A box donated to a local Goodwill store contained letters written by a Navy seaman during World War II. Those with Goodwill wonder if family members would like these back. The letters were written from R. A. Ballantine, Jr. to Miss Elizabeth Smith who was living...
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

10-year-old girl fights off man who grabbed her, forced her into ice cream truck

NEW YORK (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed and forced into an ice cream truck on Staten Island. As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Sunday night, that little girl is safe and back at home, and the driver of the ice cream truck is in custody at the 121st Precinct on Richmond Avenue in the Graniteville section of the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

