NEW YORK (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Police are investigating an attempted abduction after a 10-year-old girl was grabbed and forced into an ice cream truck on Staten Island. As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Sunday night, that little girl is safe and back at home, and the driver of the ice cream truck is in custody at the 121st Precinct on Richmond Avenue in the Graniteville section of the borough.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO