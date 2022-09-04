Read full article on original website
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Linked to Overdose Case Now Faces Federal Drug Charges
A Vancouver man who was facing Clark County charges in connection with a man's May 2021 overdose death is now facing a federal drug distribution charge. Joseph A. Cannarozzi, 39, was charged last month in U.S. District Court in Tacoma with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. On...
Feds charge Gresham man in connection with Portland teen's overdose death
PORTLAND, Ore. — Prosecutors announced Wednesday that a Gresham man will face federal charges for allegedly supplying the fentanyl pills that caused the death of a Portland teenager in June. Duane Robert Hill, 38, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent...
Youth soccer coach in Newberg arrested for attempted recording of child
NEWBERG, Ore. — A youth soccer coach was arrested on Tuesday for attempted invasion of privacy. The suspect, 47-year-old Michael Erin Doty of Newberg, is accused of trying to record a 12-year-old while the child was naked in a bedroom and a bathroom, according to court documents. The sheriff's...
Man who ‘clobbered’ elderly mom, griped to 911 gets life sentence
TUALATIN, Ore. — A mentally ill Oregon man who fatally beat his mother in 2018 before calling 911 and complaining about her to the dispatcher has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her. Garth Patrick Beams, 52, of Tualatin, was found guilty Aug. 25 of the second-degree...
3 more teens arrested for alleged assault at Target in Keizer
Three more teens were arrested Saturday after an incident at the Target in Keizer the night before, authorities said Tuesday.
Seaside shooting suspect faces fugitive charge after arrest in S. Dakota
A man suspected of an August shooting in Seaside, Oregon was arrested Monday in South Dakota, authorities announced.
kptv.com
3 more teens arrested in connection with disturbance at Keizer department store
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department says three more teenagers are facing charges in connection with a disturbance that happened at a department store Friday night. On Friday, at about 8:43 p.m., officers learned a group of juveniles were causing a disturbance at the Target, located at 6450...
Vancouver teen's killer may walk free again after change to Washington's three-strikes law
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who strangled a teenage girl to death in 2005 is escaping a life prison sentence for a second time because of a change in Washington state law. Roy Russell was going to spend the rest of his life in prison for murder of...
Clackamas County DA won't charge ex-doctor in Tualatin, West Linn
David Farley, who operated a private practice in West Linn, has been accused of abuse by more than 120 former patients.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against a former doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute doctor David Farley on Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care...
WWEEK
How a “Secret Signal” Is Putting an Old Murder Case Under New Scrutiny
It was a moment straight out of a film noir. Prosecutors were in the middle of questioning their key witness, a young teenage woman who had witnessed a shooting at a 2007 New Year’s Eve party in East Portland. Suddenly, the power went out. People in the courtroom filed...
kykn.com
Juveniles Arrested after Incident at Target
On September 2, 2022 at approximately 8:43pm, Keizer Police Department officers were advised of a report of juveniles causing a disturbance at the Target store located at 6450 Keizer Station Blvd. in Keizer Station. The complainant observed teenagers in front of the Target store harassing patrons – calling them names and confronting them. The teens were last seen by the complainant hanging around vehicles in the parking lot.
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
Death determined ‘non-criminal’ after body found near Salem railroad
The death of a man has been determined "non-criminal" after officers found a man dead near Salem railroad tracks, Salem Police Department said.
kptv.com
New ‘overt’ security cameras to be installed around Gresham by police
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - In a continued effort to battle crime in Gresham, the city’s police department announced they will deploy 10 new ‘overt’ security cameras. Gresham Police Chief, Travis Gullberg, said there are 24 cameras already deployed in the city. According to police data, the cameras have proven their effectiveness as a way to gather evidence for a crime or work as a way to prevent crime. Chief Gullberg said there has been a 20 to 50 percent reduction in crime around certain security cameras. So seeing success, the Gresham City Council approved the funding to buy 10 new cameras.
KXL
Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy
NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
thereflector.com
BG man accused of $225,000 in travel trailer theft
A Battle Ground man faces charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly stole three travel trailers from a storage facility in Walnut Grove last month. On Aug. 24, Matthew Scott, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on three charges of first-degree theft and three charges of second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 7.
1st Black woman elected to Oregon legislature calls for bail reform to prevent domestic violence murders
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pioneer of Oregon's legislature is calling for statewide bail reform to keep domestic abusers in jail, saying the current system failed to prevent one of her loved ones from being murdered by an ex-partner. Margaret Carter was the first Black woman to be elected to...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Portland demonstrator's 2020 death
The shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, and his shooter's subsequent death, captured the attention of the nation. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson's death on the city's "dereliction of duty" as well as the "decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland's downtown core." The lawsuit was filed by Danielson's estate against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt....
KATU.com
Police identify the man who allegedly kidnapped a woman Monday morning in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have identified the man who was arrested on Monday after he attempted to kidnap and rob a Vancouver woman early on Labor Day. Officials say the suspect is 31-year-old Jeremy Alexksa. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were originally called to a home in Camas on a...
'She was desperate': Woman jumps out of moving car to escape kidnapper in Camas
CAMAS, Wash. — A woman jumped out of a moving car to escape a kidnapping after being held at knifepoint in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies. At around 4:30 a.m. that day, deputies said the victim made her way to a...
KGW
