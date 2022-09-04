GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - In a continued effort to battle crime in Gresham, the city’s police department announced they will deploy 10 new ‘overt’ security cameras. Gresham Police Chief, Travis Gullberg, said there are 24 cameras already deployed in the city. According to police data, the cameras have proven their effectiveness as a way to gather evidence for a crime or work as a way to prevent crime. Chief Gullberg said there has been a 20 to 50 percent reduction in crime around certain security cameras. So seeing success, the Gresham City Council approved the funding to buy 10 new cameras.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO