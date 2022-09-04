ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Chronicle

SW Washington Man Linked to Overdose Case Now Faces Federal Drug Charges

A Vancouver man who was facing Clark County charges in connection with a man's May 2021 overdose death is now facing a federal drug distribution charge. Joseph A. Cannarozzi, 39, was charged last month in U.S. District Court in Tacoma with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. On...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Clackamas County DA won't charge ex-doctor in Tualatin, West Linn

David Farley, who operated a private practice in West Linn, has been accused of abuse by more than 120 former patients.The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against a former doctor accused of sexually abusing over 120 women and girls. Prosecutors from District Attorney John Wentworth's office informed alleged victims of the decision not to prosecute doctor David Farley on Friday, Sept. 2. The West Linn Police Department began investigating Farley not long after a handful of victims announced in October 2020 that they were suing Farley for abusing them under the guise of medical care...
WEST LINN, OR
kykn.com

Juveniles Arrested after Incident at Target

On September 2, 2022 at approximately 8:43pm, Keizer Police Department officers were advised of a report of juveniles causing a disturbance at the Target store located at 6450 Keizer Station Blvd. in Keizer Station. The complainant observed teenagers in front of the Target store harassing patrons – calling them names and confronting them. The teens were last seen by the complainant hanging around vehicles in the parking lot.
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

New ‘overt’ security cameras to be installed around Gresham by police

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - In a continued effort to battle crime in Gresham, the city’s police department announced they will deploy 10 new ‘overt’ security cameras. Gresham Police Chief, Travis Gullberg, said there are 24 cameras already deployed in the city. According to police data, the cameras have proven their effectiveness as a way to gather evidence for a crime or work as a way to prevent crime. Chief Gullberg said there has been a 20 to 50 percent reduction in crime around certain security cameras. So seeing success, the Gresham City Council approved the funding to buy 10 new cameras.
GRESHAM, OR
KXL

Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy

NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy. The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old. Police believer there may be more victims. If...
NEWBERG, OR
thereflector.com

BG man accused of $225,000 in travel trailer theft

A Battle Ground man faces charges of burglary and theft after he allegedly stole three travel trailers from a storage facility in Walnut Grove last month. On Aug. 24, Matthew Scott, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on three charges of first-degree theft and three charges of second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $7,500 and he is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 7.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Portland demonstrator's 2020 death

The shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson, and his shooter's subsequent death, captured the attention of the nation. A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the killing of Aaron "Jay" Danielson after a 2020 pro-Trump rally in downtown Portland. The suit, filed last year, blamed Danielson's death on the city's "dereliction of duty" as well as the "decision by Multnomah County leadership in declining to enforce public safety laws during demonstrations in Portland's downtown core." The lawsuit was filed by Danielson's estate against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt....
PORTLAND, OR
