After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV’s Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast.Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in a digital rendering of the network mascot for a few seconds, making a a strangely casual reference to the past five years of his career that have been impacted by allegations of physical and sexual abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.“Hey, you know what?” Depp said almost unintelligibly....

