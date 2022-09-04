Read full article on original website
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Harry Styles Sounds-Off on Fans Criticizing His Relationship with Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles is getting candid about his life in the September issue of Rolling Stone, as he graces the first-ever global cover. In the interview, Harry sounds-off about his fans’ reaction to girlfriend Olivia Wilde, his career, his sexuality and more. Discussing the online haters criticizing his relationship with...
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Walks Hand in Hand with Model Sydney Ness in New York City
Taylor Swift's brother Austin may have found his match. The actor and producer, 30, was spotted holding hands with fashion model Sydney Ness while walking together in New York City on Thursday. In the photos, the Cover Versions star wore a casual white button-down with black jeans and brown shoes....
Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Jennifer Lopez steps out in stilettos and mini skirt ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday
Jennifer Lopez is putting her high heels on! The Hollywood star continues to show her impeccable style after returning to her home in Los Angeles, following some hard times during her romantic honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Europe. GrosbyGroup The 53-year-old...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Harry Styles’ Incredibly Strict Tour Routine Includes IV Injections, 10 Hours of Nightly Sleep, and 2 Humidifiers
Harry Styles understands that surviving a long tour that lives up to fan expectations requires a routine to stay physically and mentally ready to perform.
Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know
Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Why Did MTV Allow Johnny Depp to Make a Creepy VMAs Cameo?
After days of speculation that controversial actor Johnny Depp would appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the nightmare came true when he was unveiled as the face behind MTV’s Moonman about 15 minutes into the broadcast.Before cutting to a commercial break, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in a digital rendering of the network mascot for a few seconds, making a a strangely casual reference to the past five years of his career that have been impacted by allegations of physical and sexual abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.“Hey, you know what?” Depp said almost unintelligibly....
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
Taylor Swift Was Even Sweeter In Moment With Joe Alwyn After Dancing At The VMAs
Taylor Swift was the star of the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the entire night dancing and having an absolute blast. She went on to continue dazzling onlookers at the VMAs afterparty, wearing a dress that seemingly referenced her new album, Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to spend some sweet time with her beau of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
What Breaking Down Harry Styles 'Spit' Incident From New Angle Reveals
A new video has emerged on the alleged "#SpitGate" incident involving "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine.
Harry Styles' Nick Kroll Kiss Sparks More Queerbaiting Accusations
Harry Styles is being accused of queerbaiting again. On Monday, September 5, the star showed up at the Venice Film Festival for the highly anticipated premiere of Don't Worry Darling, where the buzzy psychological thriller received a standing ovation at the end of the screening. But while you'd think Styles would have chosen to celebrate the moment with director Olivia Wilde — who also happens to be his girlfriend — that didn't end up being the case, as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer decided to lock lips with his co-star, Nick Kroll, instead.
Harry Styles Going Full-Time Singer After Admitting Difficulty on Acting: Is He Quitting?
Harry Styles is one of the most talked about singers in the industry right now. With the success of his album, "Harry's House," and "As It Was" in the Billboard charts, Harry's new movie, "Don't Worry Darling," takes the cake this week as the cast, including him graces the red carpet on the Venice Film Festival.
Olivia Wilde To Keep Harry Styles Romance Details Private? Director Claims Her Kids Were 'Most Hurt' By Jason Sudeikis' 'Vicious' Attacks
Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
Justin Bieber Net Worth Before He Canceled 'Justice' World Tour
Justin Bieber announced Tuesday the cancellation of the remaining dates of his "Justice" World Tour because of health struggles related to his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In June, amid the tour's North American leg, Bieber revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare reaction to a...
