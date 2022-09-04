ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Griz, Bobcats hold position in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25

After a pair of wins to open the season, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats held firm among the top FCS teams in the country. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 list which was released on Monday, the Grizzlies stayed at No. 3 while the Bobcats remained at No. 4 in the latest poll. The top seven teams in the poll remained the same, with North Dakota State and South Dakota State taking the top two spots while Missouri State rounds out the top five.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
Montana Talks

This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway

As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
96.7 KISS FM

Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
MY 103.5

Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K

A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#All American#Gold Rush#The Huntley Project
Montana Free Press

‘A great piece of history’

BOZEMAN — Builder Randy Scully has embarked on a new project to make something on Main Street old again. The owner of ScullyWest Properties is renovating an iconic downtown bank building to its former glory, keeping faith with the way noted Bozeman architect Fred Willson designed the structure when it opened a century ago.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy