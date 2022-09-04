After a pair of wins to open the season, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats held firm among the top FCS teams in the country. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 list which was released on Monday, the Grizzlies stayed at No. 3 while the Bobcats remained at No. 4 in the latest poll. The top seven teams in the poll remained the same, with North Dakota State and South Dakota State taking the top two spots while Missouri State rounds out the top five.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO