montanasports.com
Great Falls CMR's Cole Taylor commits to Montana State amid monster start to the season
GREAT FALLS — On August 2, Great Falls CMR senior quarterback Cole Taylor received his first Division I scholarship offer from Montana State. Almost a month later, Taylor verbally committed to play for the Bobcats after attending their home opener against McNeese State last week in Bozeman. Taylor will...
montanasports.com
Griz, Bobcats hold position in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25
After a pair of wins to open the season, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats held firm among the top FCS teams in the country. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 list which was released on Monday, the Grizzlies stayed at No. 3 while the Bobcats remained at No. 4 in the latest poll. The top seven teams in the poll remained the same, with North Dakota State and South Dakota State taking the top two spots while Missouri State rounds out the top five.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
KULR8
Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman
BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
Details emerge from high-speed chase over Labor Day weekend in Bozeman
Bozeman police have taken suspect Dylan Klapak after pursuing him in a high speed chase on interstate 90 on Sunday.
‘A great piece of history’
BOZEMAN — Builder Randy Scully has embarked on a new project to make something on Main Street old again. The owner of ScullyWest Properties is renovating an iconic downtown bank building to its former glory, keeping faith with the way noted Bozeman architect Fred Willson designed the structure when it opened a century ago.
UPDATE - Man arrested after high-speed chase in Bozeman on Sunday
The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for the officer’s emergency lights and rapidly increased their speed fleeing northbound on 19th Avenue.
Bozeman company innovates childcare option for employees
“I would love to see this go nationwide because it’s not just about one company having on site childcare,” said Nelson. “It’s one company helping carry the cost and other companies joining in.”
montanarightnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly cashing in $15K of fraudulent checks at Gallatin County banks
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A male suspect is accused of cashing in $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks at various banks in Gallatin County last week. The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the suspect is a part of a group called Felony Lane Gang, a ring of alleged opportunist criminals who steal checks from people's cars and cash them in.
