Henderson County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New details revealed in Smith Mills shooting

SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
WEHT/WTVW

Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured. In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures. “It creates a hysteria and a scare,”...
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Whitley Arrested For Domestic Battery

A Crossville woman is being held in the White County Jail following a domestic dispute with her father. At around 10 pm Tuesday evening, Deputy Jordan Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Stan Whitley residence at 1987 County Road 1985 N in Crossville in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. Weiss arrived at the residence and observed 63 year old Stan D Whitley with multiple cuts and claw marks on his face due to a physical altercation with his daughter, 34 year old Tiffney L Whitley, of the same address. Weiss took Tiffney outside to speak with her about what had happened. She replied that she was not sure what happened. Weiss stated that Tiffney was having a hard time keeping her eyes open and focusing. She told the Deputy that she just gets upset sometimes. Tiffney stated that doesn’t remember what happen but she guessed she did do what Stan said she did. Weiss then placed Tiffney under arrest for Domestic Battery. The Deputy then asked Stan if he wanted to sign a complaint in which he replied that he did. After the paperwork was completed, Deputy Weiss took photos of the injuries on Stan’s face, neck and top of the head. Tiffney was then transported to the White County Jail. No further information is available at this time.
CROSSVILLE, IL
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
EVANSVILLE, IN

