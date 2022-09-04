A Crossville woman is being held in the White County Jail following a domestic dispute with her father. At around 10 pm Tuesday evening, Deputy Jordan Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Stan Whitley residence at 1987 County Road 1985 N in Crossville in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. Weiss arrived at the residence and observed 63 year old Stan D Whitley with multiple cuts and claw marks on his face due to a physical altercation with his daughter, 34 year old Tiffney L Whitley, of the same address. Weiss took Tiffney outside to speak with her about what had happened. She replied that she was not sure what happened. Weiss stated that Tiffney was having a hard time keeping her eyes open and focusing. She told the Deputy that she just gets upset sometimes. Tiffney stated that doesn’t remember what happen but she guessed she did do what Stan said she did. Weiss then placed Tiffney under arrest for Domestic Battery. The Deputy then asked Stan if he wanted to sign a complaint in which he replied that he did. After the paperwork was completed, Deputy Weiss took photos of the injuries on Stan’s face, neck and top of the head. Tiffney was then transported to the White County Jail. No further information is available at this time.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO