ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Possible human remains found in burned building in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday night in Lee County. According to initial investigations, human skeletal remains were found in a burned building on KY-52 W. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LEE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, KY
State
Kentucky State
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Madison County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Richmond, KY
County
Madison County, KY
Rockcastle County, KY
Crime & Safety
wymt.com

Man found dead inside truck, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Kentucky State Police#Richmond Post#Ksp Post 7 Trooper
foxlexington.com

Pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County kills 1

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Clark County. Kentucky State Police said the pedestrian-involved crash happened at 10:43 a.m. near eastbound mile marker four on the Mountain Parkway, where a car fatally injured the person who is yet to be identified. Troopers...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington. According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Suspect arrested in murder of elderly eastern Kentucky woman

A woman has been arrested in the murder of an elderly eastern Kentucky woman. Kentucky State Police arrested 43-year-old Karen A. Clemmons, of McKee, and charged her with the murder of 83-year-old Mary King Abrams, also of McKee. Abrams was found deceased in her home on Rice Hill Road the...
MCKEE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy