Batista Scores Twice, Including Late Winner, Lifting No. 11 Monroe Mustangs Men’s Soccer over D2 No. 2 CCBC Essex

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
mocoshow.com
‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Students Hit in School-Bus-Related Crashes
As the 2022-2023 school year has ramped up across the nation, school bus and pedestrian safety are at the top of mind for transportation departments. That hasn’t stopped students from suffering injuries in school bus-related incidents. On Aug. 30, a 9-year-old female in Montgomery County, Maryland was struck by...
WJLA
Fairfax County students invent automatic walker for Parkinson's patients
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two Fairfax County students are aiming to treat Parkinson's symptoms with a one-of-a-kind product they created over the last two years. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala are childhood best friends, neighbors, and classmates at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County. “We met through pre-school...
Popular Armonk Pizzeria Opens New Location In Katonah
A longtime favorite pizzeria in Northern Westchester has opened a new restaurant nearby offering its much-loved pizza and homemade pasta. Amore Pizzeria, a fixture in Armonk for years, has launched the new location in Katonah, much to the delight of foodies and locals alike. Known for their "Grandma" pan pizza,...
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
19-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gaithersburgh
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are...
mocoshow.com
Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
bethesdamagazine.com
One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request
After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Frederick strip mall
FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in a strip mall that broke out early Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Monocacy Village Shopping Center located in the 900 block of N East St. around 2:23 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the fire department.
Washingtonian.com
Former Republic Chef Opens Zinnia’s Upscale Dining Room in Silver Spring
Zinnia, a sprawling all-day restaurant and bar in Silver Spring, has slowly rolled out its many dining and drinking spaces since opening last year. The multi-concept venue, which takes over the historic grounds of Mrs. K’s Tollhouse, includes a casual cafe for breakfast and light lunches, a tavern, a huge garden for eating and sipping al fresco, and now, an upscale dining room. The Restaurant at Zinnia opens for reservations on Wednesday, September 7, with longtime Black Restaurant Group chef Danny Wells at the helm.
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
wfmd.com
Fire Causes Roof To Collapses At Potomac Tile & Carpet
Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md. (DG) – A two-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse on the building that houses Potomac Tile & Carpet early Wednesday morning. At around 2:20 AM fire fighters responded to a...
longisland.com
Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 13-Year-Old from Germantown
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Germantown. Katherine Yasmin Cruz was last seen on September 6, 2022 at approximately 5:40 p.m., in the 20000 block of Appledowre Circle.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients
A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
bethesdamagazine.com
Free COVID-19 tests, masks still available in Montgomery County despite end of federal program
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at noon on Sept. 7, 2022, to provide more information about test and mask distribution sites. While federal funding for COVID-19 tests and masks has waned, Montgomery County residents can still pick up these supplies at no cost. County residents can continue to...
