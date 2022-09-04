No monarch has been on the throne longer than Queen Elizabeth II; she reigned for 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this summer. With her sad passing at the age of 96, her son, now known as King Charles III — as confirmed by Britain's prime minister – is the oldest person to become monarch in Britain. During her impressive reign over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth has had 15 prime ministers, the last of which was Liz Truss; in an unprecedented move, the queen appointed Truss from Balmoral in Scotland, just two days before her death, per NPR. There were also 14 different U.S. presidents that came into office during her time as queen, according to Fox News.

