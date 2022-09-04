Read full article on original website
Related
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Barack Obama's Tribute To The Queen Will Tug At Your Heartstrings
The fondness that former President Barack Obama had for Queen Elizabeth II, and vice versa, was the stuff of political legend. The former president and the late monarch first met in 2009. According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the encounter resulted in the queen developing "a soft spot for Americans ... she completely fell in love with [him], so much so that she has frequently asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now he is no longer president," per Insider.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tucker Carlson Makes His Thoughts About The Queen Loud And Clear
Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 has affected people all around the world. For seven decades the queen reigned, making her the longest-running monarch in British history according to the New York Times. While The Guardian reports that Britain is divided on the subject of the queen's death, with...
Donald Trump Has An Exceptionally Emotional Reaction To The Death Of The Queen
World leaders across the global stage are offering their condolences after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. A royal spokesperson confirmed the queen's death in an announcement on Thursday, September 8. Not long after the news broke, former president Donald Trump took to his social media website Truth Social to share a heartfelt message to Queen Elizabeth's family.
Inside Melania Trump's Latest Job At Fox News
Before Melania Trump moved into the White House as first lady, long before becoming mother to Barron Trump and wife to Donald Trump, she worked as a model. She started out in Milan and Paris, where she may not have made it to supermodel status, but was still well-regarded. Her representative from Milan told Mary Jordan, who wrote the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," that Melania "was a beautiful, professional lady," via Vanity Fair. She ended up moving to New York, where she continued to model and, notably, met Donald. After marrying the future president in 2005, she appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing the dress that she wore to marry him, via E! News.
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hillary Clinton's Shocking Story About Chelsea Had The Tonight Show Audience Gasping
We all have our crazy family vacation memories. See-through shower in the middle of a hotel suite the entire brood is planning to board in? Oh, just us. Well, the Clintons may have a tale to top 'em all, and the shocking story was shared on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," in which Hillary and Chelsea played the "Mother/Daughter Challenge" game.
An Acting Icon Throws Shade At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have faced their fair share of criticism since they decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020. Piers Morgan has called the couple "the Royal Kardashians," and gave Markle an unflattering nickname after the launch of her podcast, "Archetypes," per The International News. "It's not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio — it's the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast," he wrote on Twitter.
Professor Who Wished Queen 'Excruciating' Death Is Rebuked By University
Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who said Elizabeth was the head of a "genocidal empire," also drew condemnation from Jeff Bezos.
Jill And Joe Biden Share A Thoughtful Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
No monarch has been on the throne longer than Queen Elizabeth II; she reigned for 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this summer. With her sad passing at the age of 96, her son, now known as King Charles III — as confirmed by Britain's prime minister – is the oldest person to become monarch in Britain. During her impressive reign over the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth has had 15 prime ministers, the last of which was Liz Truss; in an unprecedented move, the queen appointed Truss from Balmoral in Scotland, just two days before her death, per NPR. There were also 14 different U.S. presidents that came into office during her time as queen, according to Fox News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vice President Kamala Harris Takes To Twitter To Honor The Queen
Queen Elizabeth's death has sent shock waves around the world, and prompted an outpouring of grief from her family, royal fans and foreign leaders. King Charles III notably shared his raw feelings after Buckingham Palace announced the long-reigning monarch's death, saying in part that the Queen was a "much loved Mother." Countless other high-profile people have spoken out today about the 96-year-old's passing, including former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, whose words were surprisingly touching. At one point in his Truth Social tribute, the divisive politician noted that the Queen "would reign forever in our hearts."
Former President Jimmy Carter Shares Deep Condolences After Death Of The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died this afternoon at Balmoral Castle (per The Royal Family Twitter account). As the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty's reign spanned 70 years. In total, the Queen met with 14 U.S. presidents that served during her reign, from President Harry Truman to current President Joe Biden, as Politico reports. She also had the opportunity to meet with former President Herbert Hoover in 1957, 24 years after his term ended, but never had the opportunity to meet former President Lyndon B. Johnson.
What Will The Post-Elizabethan Era Of The Monarchy Be Called?
King Charles III, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, assumed the royal throne on September 8, 2022, after the heartbreaking death of his mother. Amid a period of mourning, the reigning king will usher in a post-Elizabethan era of the monarchy. Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss, sworn in by the queen just two days before Her Majesty's passing, has declared this a "New Carolean age," a name which pays homage to King Charles III (via Sky News). The second King Charles of England, who held the throne from 1660 to 1685, ruled during what was known as "the Carolean era," a time in English history marked by rampant colonization and the Great Plague of London, per BBC. Charles III, the current symbol of the nation, is expected to modernize what it means to be royal.
Why Steve Bannon Is Calling His Latest Indictment 'An Irony'
Steve Bannon, once the right-hand man to former president Donald Trump, took another step forward in his journey through the American legal system. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at around 9:10 a.m., Bannon turned himself into the Manhattan district attorney's office, The New York Times reports. This isn't the first...
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104. She passed away from natural causes on Tuesday evening at her Sherman Oaks home where she had lived since 1946, Roger C. Memos — director of the documentary Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity — told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterGary Nelson, Director of 'Freaky Friday,' 'The Black Hole' and 'Get Smart,' Dies at 87Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Dies...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reacts To The Queen's Death
As the second Elizabethan era comes to its end with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, flags have been lowered at Buckingham Palace and tributes have started to come in from across the globe. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of those leaders. He took to Twitter Thursday, sharing a...
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0