Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs second. Nelson Velazquez singles to shallow left field. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Nelson Velazquez to second. P.J. Higgins singles to center field. Yan Gomes to third. Nelson Velazquez scores. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield. P.J. Higgins out at second. 1 run,...
Boston-Tampa Bay Runs
Rays fifth. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep right center field to Rob Refsnyder. Francisco Mejia to third. Taylor Walls singles to shallow infield. Francisco Mejia scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Taylor Walls to third. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Triston Casas.
Toronto-Baltimore Runs
Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to deep right center field to Raimel Tapia. Adley Rutschman called out on strikes. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles, advances to 3rd. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson walks. Kyle Stowers grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. 1...
Miami-Philadelphia Runs
Marlins first. Charles Leblanc singles to third base. Garrett Cooper singles to left center field. Charles Leblanc to second. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Garrett Cooper out at second. Charles Leblanc to third. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Avisail Garcia out at second. Charles Leblanc scores. Jacob Stallings pops out to shortstop to Edmundo Sosa.
