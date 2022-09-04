Read full article on original website
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
Rays fifth. Francisco Mejia doubles to right field. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep right center field to Rob Refsnyder. Francisco Mejia to third. Taylor Walls singles to shallow infield. Francisco Mejia scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Taylor Walls to third. Brandon Lowe grounds out to shallow right field, Trevor Story to Triston Casas.
Orioles first. Cedric Mullins flies out to deep right center field to Raimel Tapia. Adley Rutschman called out on strikes. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle doubles, advances to 3rd. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson walks. Kyle Stowers grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. 1...
Cubs second. Nelson Velazquez singles to shallow left field. Yan Gomes singles to shortstop. Nelson Velazquez to second. P.J. Higgins singles to center field. Yan Gomes to third. Nelson Velazquez scores. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield. P.J. Higgins out at second. 1 run,...
