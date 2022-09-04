Police: Body found near wood line along Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A body was discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Lt. Jeff Easton with Chesterfield Police said officers were called about suspected human remains found in a wood line off the busy highway just before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person's body, Easton said.

The person's remains will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for "further examination."

"At this time, there is no evidence of foul play," Easton said.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .