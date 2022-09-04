ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Part of Sandy Beach in Cohasset closed due to beached seal

 3 days ago

Part of Sandy Beach in Cohasset closed due to beached seal 00:19

COHASSET -- A beached seal forced part of Sandy Beach in Cohasset to be closed Sunday afternoon. Hours later, the beach  reopened when the seal went into the water.

Police said they made the decision to block off the beach around the seal after consulting with NOAA.

Swimmers were also warned to stay away from the area so that the animal can rest. If anyone had gone within 100 feet of the seal, police said they would have shut the entire beach down.

Biologists were ready to check the seal out on Monday. "However we are confident that the seal will make its return to the water soon," police said.

Officers promised to check on the seal periodically Sunday night.

