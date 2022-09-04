Read full article on original website
Related
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
The U.N. calls for an end to the fighting around a nuclear facility in Ukraine
For more on the consequences of the IAEA's findings, we are joined by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Good morning, Ambassador. LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Good morning. How are you?. MARTIN: Doing well, thanks. Now that we've seen the IAEA's report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, how does...
Meet the Chechen battalion joining Ukraine to fight Russia — and fellow Chechens
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Mansur was 13 when Russian soldiers destroyed his village of Samashki during Chechnya's first war for independence against Russia. Wielding flamethrowers, the Russians burned Mansur's neighbors alive in their homes, threw grenades into basements and executed men. Four years later, a truce disintegrated, and Mansur was back at war. He says he was never the same after.
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Ukrainians prep for winter. If Russia hits heating systems, cities will freeze
It's one of the most popular conversation topics in Ukraine right now. Even in the depths of summer, soldiers and civilians alike are murmuring, trading advice and worrying about what to do when the cold winter arrives. Politicians trying to get ahead of the problem are trying to reassure the public that they're doing everything they can to prepare. Still, many fear the war may make this upcoming Ukrainian winter the harshest in a generation. NPR's Tim Mak reports.
The IAEA says it's worried about the stability of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
U.N. inspectors have painted an alarming picture of conditions inside a damaged nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Yeah. The United Nations has once again called for both Russia and Ukraine to stop fighting around that particular nuclear plant. MARTINEZ: NPR's Frank Langfitt joins us now from southern Ukraine. Frank, what...
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia, U.S. claims
Russia immediately dismissed the allegation as “fantasy."
These groups are working to help the animals affected by the war in Ukraine
The six-month war that Russia is waging against Ukraine affects all parts of life. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley brings us this story of how some people are trying to help animals caught in the war. PETYA PETROVA: We are on the way...
Mar-A-Lago documents reveal nuclear capabilities of foreign powers
There are some intelligence documents so closely guarded that only the president and a handful of top aides ever see them. They detail U.S. operations classified at levels above top secret. Even senior national security officials are denied clearance. FBI agents found such documents in their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property last month. And according to new reporting by The Washington Post, some of those documents included information about one foreign country's nuclear capabilities. Carol Leonnig is one of the reporters who broke the story, and she joins us now on the line.
Liz Truss officially takes over as the U.K.'s prime minister
Liz Truss is now officially Britain's fourth prime minister in six years and the third woman to take on the role. She starts the job at a time when the U.K. is already facing serious economic and energy issues as Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: After a...
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS: I campaigned as a conservative, and I will govern as a conservative. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Truss inherits a country facing perhaps its worst economic crisis in decades. Rampant inflation, skyrocketing energy...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because it had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knew about its nuclear power, said Frank Figliuzzi.
Israel says one of its soldiers likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist
Israel's army, the IDF, released a statement today saying there is a high possibility that one of their own fired the shot that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. She was a longtime Al Jazeera correspondent covering clashes between Israel and Palestinian gunmen near the city of Jenin when she was killed. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering the story. Hey, Daniel.
Chile rejects its new constitution
In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution, and it was supposed to replace the current one that dates back to the country's military dictatorship. But yesterday, voters soundly rejected the new constitution in a referendum and then celebrated in the streets of Santiago.
Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S.
More than seven decades ago, a rebellion broke out in South Korea while it was under U.S. military rule. South Korean authorities eventually stopped the violence, but it took nearly six years and cost some 30,000 lives, according to official estimates. To this day, unresolved trauma remains. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Jeju Island, survivors of the massacre are still seeking an apology from the U.S.
Morning news brief
Ten people are dead, and at least 15 others are injured following multiple stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Sunday's attacks. Here's Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore talking yesterday at a press conference. (SOUNDBITE OF...
Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Brazil celebrates independence day ahead of presidential election
Brazilians are celebrating 200 years of independence today, but instead of an apolitical celebration, the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, had another idea. He used today's holiday to drum up support for his reelection campaign. And as NPR's John Otis reports, he is also brandishing his ties to Brazil's armed forces.
Some farmers in Europe are shutting operations and reducing production because of the energy crunch, adding to the global food crisis
Europe faces a potential energy shortage this winter as Russia slows its natural-gas supply. The surge in natural-gas prices is hitting farms that rely on energy to produce food. A top Swedish tomato producer is halting winter plantings and Dutch greenhouses are scaling down. Some farmers in Europe are winding...
