ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits935.com

Sky fall in Game 4 of the WNBA Semi-Finals

The WNBA Semi-Finals are heading back to Chicago. The Sky lost Game Four against the Connecticut Sun 104-80 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Chicago trailed by 17 points at halftime and could never work their way back into the game. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece. The...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!

With the Bears, the White Sox, the Cubs, the Blackhawks, and the Bulls, I think it's safe to say that the city of Chicago is one of the most historic cities in the world when it comes to professional sports teams. Well here is a very interesting post made by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uncasville, CT
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
New London, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
New London, CT
Basketball
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Chicago to launch 9 a.m. newscast, starting on September 12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago is expanding. We are excited to share that we are launching a newscast at 9 a.m., starting on Sept. 12. Join anchors Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon, as well as traffic reports from Kris Habermehl. On top of breaking news, we will spend the hour going more in-depth on important stories that matter to you and talk with people in the community who are making a difference. The first 30 minutes can be watched on air and on our live stream, CBS News Chicago. Then, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., you can watch exclusively on the stream.  You can watch the stream on the CBS Chicago app, cbschicago.com or on any streaming service, including the free streaming platform on Pluto TV.
CHICAGO, IL
collegehoopstoday.com

Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension

Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pigskin Wrap: St. Rita trips up Rice

Mt. Carmel, Argo, Evergreen Park and Lyons improve to 2-0 Longtime rivals St. Rita and Brother Rice had not played each other since the Chicago Catholic League merged with the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Brother Rice is in the league’s Blue Division while St. Rita is in the Green, and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Natisha Hiedeman
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Candace Parker
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln

Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#The Connecticut Sun#The Chicago Sky#Kahleah Copper
HipHopDX.com

FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago

Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Pat Quinn Will Run For Anything

In January of 2015, just as he was about to leave the governor’s office after losing to Bruce Rauner, I bumped into Pat Quinn at a wake for a North Side committeeman. “You’ve had a great career,” I told him. “It’s not over yet,” Quinn said, his...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
chicagoonthecheap.com

Millennium Park Tribute to Curtis Mayfield

Chicago honors our own legendary singer-songwriter, Curtis Mayfield with a Tribute to his Music and Legacy on September 10, 2022. Millennium Park hosts the event which also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the classic “Superfly” album. The line-up will include vocalists, DJs and vocalists who will perform hits...
CHICAGO, IL
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy