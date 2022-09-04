Read full article on original website
Connecticut Sun rout Chicago Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals series
UNCASVILLE, Conn (AP) — DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Chicago Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the...
superhits935.com
Sky fall in Game 4 of the WNBA Semi-Finals
The WNBA Semi-Finals are heading back to Chicago. The Sky lost Game Four against the Connecticut Sun 104-80 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Chicago trailed by 17 points at halftime and could never work their way back into the game. The best-of-five series is now tied at two games apiece. The...
Doc's Sports Service
Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun Prediction, 9/6/2022 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (-1) Mohegan Sun Arena is the venue where and the Connecticut Sun (25-11) will play the Chicago Sky (26-10) on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Sky lead 2-1. Connecticut opens this contest as 1 point dogs. The over/under is set at 161.5.
letsbeardown.com
HERE ARE THE BEST CHICAGO ATHLETES AT EVERY JERSEY NUMBER!
With the Bears, the White Sox, the Cubs, the Blackhawks, and the Bulls, I think it's safe to say that the city of Chicago is one of the most historic cities in the world when it comes to professional sports teams. Well here is a very interesting post made by...
CBS 2 Chicago to launch 9 a.m. newscast, starting on September 12
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago is expanding. We are excited to share that we are launching a newscast at 9 a.m., starting on Sept. 12. Join anchors Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon, as well as traffic reports from Kris Habermehl. On top of breaking news, we will spend the hour going more in-depth on important stories that matter to you and talk with people in the community who are making a difference. The first 30 minutes can be watched on air and on our live stream, CBS News Chicago. Then, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., you can watch exclusively on the stream. You can watch the stream on the CBS Chicago app, cbschicago.com or on any streaming service, including the free streaming platform on Pluto TV.
collegehoopstoday.com
Providence’s Ed Cooley receives new multi-year contract extension
Providence’s Ed Cooley has received a new multi-year contract extension, multiple sources told College Hoops Today. An official announcement is expected at some point this week. Specific terms of the deal are unknown, but the contract is another symbol of the school’s commitment to ensure that Cooley finishes his...
fox32chicago.com
'The Chi' actor Barton Fitzpatrick robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: report
CHICAGO - An actor, most famous for playing "Reg" on "The Chi," recently found himself in the middle of a truly terrifying scene. According to TMZ, Barton Fitzpatrick was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Chicago. The actor was a passenger in a car, when someone slid into the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pigskin Wrap: St. Rita trips up Rice
Mt. Carmel, Argo, Evergreen Park and Lyons improve to 2-0 Longtime rivals St. Rita and Brother Rice had not played each other since the Chicago Catholic League merged with the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Brother Rice is in the league’s Blue Division while St. Rita is in the Green, and...
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022
Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Oktoberfest: Beer, brats and bretzeln
Pull on your dirndls and lederhosen and polka on down to Oktoberfest Chicago, coming to St. Alphonsus church in West Lake view Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. One of Chicago’s most popular celebrations of fall and all things Bavarian, Oktoberfest Chicago returns for its 20th year of seasonal revelry. In addition to the outdoor festival featuring authentic Bavarian cuisine and live entertainment, this year marks the return of Craft Beer Tasting nights held on September 23/24 inside the church.
Fighting back: How some Connecticut tenants are organizing to improve their housing
Bouncing as she walked, plastic heels clacking on the concrete as she swished her colorful "Encanto" costume, 4-year-old Ayla pointed to the sidewalk in front of her. “Watch out for the holes,” she warned. Ayla — not her real name — has lived in the Wedgewood Apartments in Bloomfield...
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
Three more buses of migrants arrive in Chicago, sent by Gov. Abbott; How you can help
Three more busloads of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
Chicago magazine
Pat Quinn Will Run For Anything
In January of 2015, just as he was about to leave the governor’s office after losing to Bruce Rauner, I bumped into Pat Quinn at a wake for a North Side committeeman. “You’ve had a great career,” I told him. “It’s not over yet,” Quinn said, his...
chicagoonthecheap.com
Millennium Park Tribute to Curtis Mayfield
Chicago honors our own legendary singer-songwriter, Curtis Mayfield with a Tribute to his Music and Legacy on September 10, 2022. Millennium Park hosts the event which also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the classic “Superfly” album. The line-up will include vocalists, DJs and vocalists who will perform hits...
Mom demands justice after son's death in East Chicago: 'Never thought it would be my kid'
A mother is demanding justice after her seven-year-old son was shot to death in East Chicago while sleeping in their family van just blocks away from home. Fox News' Gianno Caldwell spoke to the victim's mother and shared their exchange Monday on "Fox & Friends." Ollie Jean Holiness' son Jeremiah...
insideradio.com
Melissa McGurren Drops Attempt To Revive Her Defamation Case Against Hubbard.
Veteran Chicago radio personality Melissa McGurren’s effort to revive her $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio has ended. The former morning show co-host at Hubbard hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago has withdrawn her appeal of a federal court decision that dismissed the suit. McGurren, who...
