ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future

Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gubernatorial lookalikes

I eagerly read our gubernatorial candidates’ write-ups in The Oregonian. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” August 28). Seems all three just love Oregon, have the same concerns and damn, if they aren’t all going to do “something” about them.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No good choice for governor

My husband and I (and I’m sure millions of others) are struggling with the three candidates we are left with to vote for the next governor of Oregon. It has become the lesser of three evils. The ballot needs a fourth box to check – None of the Above.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor

SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Margaret Carter Calls For Bail Reform in Oregon

Margaret Carter, the first Black woman elected to Oregon’s legislature, says the state needs to change its bail system to prevent domestic violence murders. Carter’s reacting with grief, to the killing of 36 year old mother Racheal Abraham. “My heart is broken, cause this young woman really tried hard,” she said. She considered Abraham to be her own family member.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
philomathnews.com

Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure

It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Governor#Election State#Oregonians#Your Voice Your Vote#Republican#Democrat
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon

Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy