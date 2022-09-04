Read full article on original website
KXL
Christine Drazan Is The Right Choice For Oregon’s Future
Oregon’s taking the wrong track. If you don’t agree, drive past the squatter camps that spread filth around the state. Consider the criminals given a pass by police and prosecutors and judges. Take a deep breath of that smoke from burning public timber. Contemplate the massive failure of...
Readers respond: Gubernatorial lookalikes
I eagerly read our gubernatorial candidates’ write-ups in The Oregonian. (“3 candidates for Oregon governor make their case in Sunday Opinion section,” August 28). Seems all three just love Oregon, have the same concerns and damn, if they aren’t all going to do “something” about them.
Readers respond: No good choice for governor
My husband and I (and I’m sure millions of others) are struggling with the three candidates we are left with to vote for the next governor of Oregon. It has become the lesser of three evils. The ballot needs a fourth box to check – None of the Above.
KATU.com
Drazan holds roundtable on public safety, key issue for all governor candidates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon's historic governor's race continue to focus heavily on public safety. At a roundtable Tuesday, Republican candidate Christine Drazan heard from victims of crime and small business owners in Portland about their concerns. “They break into buildings at random -- period -- seeing what...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor
SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
Pelosi in Oregon fundraising for congressional candidates
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Portland Tuesday afternoon to highlight the Inflation Reduction Act that she says will lower energy costs and help the climate crisis.
KXL
Margaret Carter Calls For Bail Reform in Oregon
Margaret Carter, the first Black woman elected to Oregon’s legislature, says the state needs to change its bail system to prevent domestic violence murders. Carter’s reacting with grief, to the killing of 36 year old mother Racheal Abraham. “My heart is broken, cause this young woman really tried hard,” she said. She considered Abraham to be her own family member.
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.” (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
philomathnews.com
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
KATU.com
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
Fox News
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon
Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
Town halls prep Oregonians for defensible space in ‘era of mega fires’
With more hot, dry days expected across the state, wildfire danger remains top of mind -- and state officials are busy getting residents prepared to protect their homes and businesses in case they find themselves threatened.
