Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Biden uses Labor Day speeches to focus on 2 swing states
President Biden spent his Labor Day laboring on behalf of Democrats in swing states ahead of the midterms. He gave speeches in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. So are voters sympathetic to his core message that American democracy is under threat? NPR's Claudia Grisales was traveling with the president. CLAUDIA GRISALES,...
Two-thirds of independents say they don't want Trump to run for president
Former President Donald Trump continues to heavily suggest he will run for president in 2024, but a new poll out from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist shows voters in the middle overwhelmingly don't want him to give it another go. Sixty-seven percent of independents said they do not want Trump to run again,...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
More women are registering to vote. How could that affect midterms?
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. MARTIN: Then on June 24, the court released the final decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, and there were more protests. In the months that followed, women have been registering to vote in high numbers. So what kind of difference could that make in this year's midterm elections? With us now to discuss is Ronnye Stidvent. She's the director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas, Austin. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party, called a special master, review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because it had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knew about its nuclear power, said Frank Figliuzzi.
The Obamas head to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits
President Joe Biden will be hosting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama this afternoon for the unveiling of the couple's official White House portraits. This will be the first time in 10 years since a sitting president has invited former leadership back for a revealing of the...
The probe into Trump's seized documents raises executive privilege questions
The investigation into the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago is unlike any other, and the legal question of executive privilege is at the center of it. Here to help us understand the ruling by Judge Cannon, we turn to Jessica Roth, professor at law, Yeshiva University. Professor, so let's start off with the purpose for executive privilege. What is it?
With the primaries here, a lot still up in the air for statewide races in Massachusetts
Many voters have already cast their ballots, but Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, with big races across the state. There’s no drama at the top of the Democratic ballot. Attorney General Maura Healey is headed for victory over state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who suspended her campaign months ago.
Steve Bannon prepares to face New York fraud charges
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall. The move comes just months after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Andrea Bernstein joins us now to discuss the new case.
Mar-a-Lago's legacy began long before Trump
We've been hearing quite a bit lately about Mar-a-Lago, but its rich history began long before Donald Trump ever moved in. Heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post built the Palm Beach property back in the 1920s. MICHAEL LUONGO: Mar-a-Lago is a classic Spanish Revival, Spanish Renaissance, Mediterranean Revival mansion of the 1920s...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced...
