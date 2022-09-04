Read full article on original website
THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
my40.tv
Hazmat spill closes portion of Mitchell County road overnight, troopers say
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An incident involving a tanker and a subsequent hazmat spill in Mitchell County is expected to close a road at least until Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Rohn W. Silvers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said crews received a call that a tanker hauling...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office stepping up efforts to enforce safe driving
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — It’s becoming more common to see distracted drivers on the road, which is why the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is stepping up efforts to enforce safe driving. After school let out, the sheriff’s office monitored Suncrest Drive, ready to pull over...
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
wcyb.com
Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
wcyb.com
Multiple animal shelter and rescue fundraisers coming up in Tri-Cities region
Multiple animal shelter and rescue fundraisers are coming up in the Tri-Cities region. First up, the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter is co-hosting a "Pet Lovers Wine Dinner." It's happening September 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Brassa 51 in Johnson City. It's going to be a five-course extravaganza. Tickets are...
supertalk929.com
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
Docs: Man shot by THP trooper told police to shoot him in similar 2020 incident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.” Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Police Department hiring for officers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is now accepting applications for police officers. Tom Patton, public information officer for KPD, says there are currently 6 positions open. Patton says law enforcement agencies across the nation are facing a shortage of officers. He says officers are having to...
Search continues for person of interest in Carter Co. homicide investigation
(WJHL) — The whereabouts of Brandon Carrier remain unknown more than two weeks after Carter County authorities found the remains of a woman inside a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road. Police identified Carrier as a person of interest in a homicide investigation believed to have involved his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, who has not […]
Johnson City Press
Paving project to get underway for Colonial Heights, Lynn Garden
City officials said Thursday that there will be paving maintenance conducted in a section of Colonial Heights and on select roads in Lynn Garden. Pavement Management Technology of Cleveland, Ohio, is the contractor in charge of the paving.
wcyb.com
Friday marks last day of acceptance of trash at Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Friday marks the last day of the acceptance of trash at the Bristol, Virginia landfill. For at least the near future, trash from Bristol will be taken to a Blountville landfill. Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads sent the following statement Friday:. From the beginning,...
my40.tv
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
wcyb.com
TBI: Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Washington County Wednesday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, a Greene County deputy was in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop along Lonesome Pine Trail in Mosheim...
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
