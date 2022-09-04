ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

THP: 1 charged after crash involving Johnson Co. bus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has been charged after a pickup truck and school bus were involved in a crash in Johnson County Friday morning. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Toyota Tacoma was driving south on U.S. Highway 421 shortly before 7 a.m. At the same time, […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Unicoi County, TN
Unicoi County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Driver who police were chasing in Sullivan County suffered medical emergency

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has released new information following a pursuit in Sullivan County early Thursday. A Bristol, Tennessee, officer was sitting in the area of Volunteer Parkway and Avoca Road when he heard a loud noise just after midnight. The officer saw a vehicle going south on Volunteer Parkway with a blown tire with smoking coming from it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Unicoi County Ems
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Kingsport Police Department hiring for officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is now accepting applications for police officers. Tom Patton, public information officer for KPD, says there are currently 6 positions open. Patton says law enforcement agencies across the nation are facing a shortage of officers. He says officers are having to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Friday marks last day of acceptance of trash at Bristol landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Friday marks the last day of the acceptance of trash at the Bristol, Virginia landfill. For at least the near future, trash from Bristol will be taken to a Blountville landfill. Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads sent the following statement Friday:. From the beginning,...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy