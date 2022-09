LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the NFC championship game last season, and they believe they have the playmakers to make another big playoff run. The Chicago Bears are starting over with a new general manager and coach. Though the two teams are in far different places, they do have something in common. Both are relying on second-year quarterbacks, and all eyes figure to be on Trey Lance and Justin Fields when the 49ers and Bears meet in the opener at Soldier Field on Sunday. “Trey is in as good a spot as I’ve been around him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s confident, had a good camp, got as many reps as he has ever gotten before. Has been thrown in a ton of tough situations, some good situations and now it’s time to go play.”

