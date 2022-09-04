CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles native has returned to the area after 15 years and is helping the next generation achieve their performing arts dreams. Shiloh Hart is starting the Hart’s School of Performing Arts at Kent State Trumbull this fall to mentor and help high-schoolers who want to pursue all aspects of theater ranging from singing, dancing and acting to things like set and lighting design.

NILES, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO