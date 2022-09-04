Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
WYTV.com
Local library celebrates ‘Read-a-Book’ Day
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is the perfect day to pick up your favorite book or a new one. It’s national “read a book” day. Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool has various ways to get involved. The Ohio digital library is available for online...
WYTV.com
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the event ended Monday night, the Canfield Fairgrounds is still a busy place as crews take apart all the rides..put away all the tents and concessionaires get their trailers ready to leave. After a sunny start, the weekend’s rains made an impact.
WYTV.com
What does Labor Day mean to the Valley? Locals weigh in
(WKBN) — The first Monday in September hasn’t always been a day for cookouts and fun in the sun. Labor Day honors the American labor movement, honoring the social and economic achievements of American workers. The first labor day parade was held in New York City in 1882,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
The future is bright as NCST celebrates 75 years
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Wednesday was a day to celebrate at the New Castle School of Trades. The school was recognizing a big achievement and announcing a bigger building. Seventy-five years looks good on the New Castle School of Trades. It has only gotten better with age. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WYTV.com
Valley native starts new performing arts school
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles native has returned to the area after 15 years and is helping the next generation achieve their performing arts dreams. Shiloh Hart is starting the Hart’s School of Performing Arts at Kent State Trumbull this fall to mentor and help high-schoolers who want to pursue all aspects of theater ranging from singing, dancing and acting to things like set and lighting design.
WYTV.com
Local city to hold back to school bash
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, there’s a back to school bash in Salem. They’ll have refreshments, music, skating and a bounce house for the little ones. It’s free but you will have to buy tokens for the arcade games. If you wanna go, the event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
(WKBN) – A new group is looking for people in Mercer County to take part in a study. Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme disease. The group is testing new ways to prevent the disease and is interested in people who spend any amount of time outside.
WYTV.com
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
(WKBN) — The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s kennel just got adopted to its forever home. Annie, a stray from Youngstown’s Northside, had been at the kennel for seven months. She was scared when she arrived but the volunteers and enrichment programs brought...
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
DeWine makes stop, donation at lemonade stand
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family ran a lemonade stand over the weekend to honor their Aunt Mimi, who died unexpectedly last month at the age of 47. On Monday, the stand had a special visitor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Annalise Kenyon and her brother Jordan ran Aunt...
Warren city prosecutor fired
The Warren City Prosecutor placed on unpaid leave due to an "ongoing investigation" has been fired.
WYTV.com
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was the last day to visit Wagon Trails Animal Park in Trumbull County. In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be its last. The Bertok family has run the facility for 23 years. At its peak, over...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
Parents voice concerns at Mohawk School Board meeting
Five days after the Lawrence County District Attorney released his findings, Mohawk had a school board meeting. It all stemmed from hazing allegations involving the football team. Parents now had the chance to express their concerns.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
Comments / 0