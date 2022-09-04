Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Chile rejects its new constitution
In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution, and it was supposed to replace the current one that dates back to the country's military dictatorship. But yesterday, voters soundly rejected the new constitution in a referendum and then celebrated in the streets of Santiago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson
Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS: I campaigned as a conservative, and I will govern as a conservative. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Truss inherits a country facing perhaps its worst economic crisis in decades. Rampant inflation, skyrocketing energy...
Brazil celebrates independence day ahead of presidential election
Brazilians are celebrating 200 years of independence today, but instead of an apolitical celebration, the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, had another idea. He used today's holiday to drum up support for his reelection campaign. And as NPR's John Otis reports, he is also brandishing his ties to Brazil's armed forces.
Liz Truss officially takes over as the U.K.'s prime minister
Liz Truss is now officially Britain's fourth prime minister in six years and the third woman to take on the role. She starts the job at a time when the U.K. is already facing serious economic and energy issues as Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: After a...
JOBS・
On Independence Day, Brazil's president plans to flaunt his military ties
It's independence day in Brazil, and the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, plans to use today's celebration to flaunt his close ties to the armed forces. This comes amid growing concerns that Bolsonaro will refuse to leave office if he loses next month's presidential election. For more, we're joined by John Otis, who covers Brazil for NPR. John, what's supposed to happen today?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The U.N. calls for an end to the fighting around a nuclear facility in Ukraine
For more on the consequences of the IAEA's findings, we are joined by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Good morning, Ambassador. LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Good morning. How are you?. MARTIN: Doing well, thanks. Now that we've seen the IAEA's report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, how does...
A soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist, Israeli army says
Who killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. For the first time, Israel has announced one of its soldiers was likely responsible. Abu Akleh was killed four months ago while covering an Israeli operation against Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank. She was Palestinian American. The U.S. has demanded accountability for her death. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering this case. He joins us from Tel Aviv. Daniel, what conclusions did Israel reach?
Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S.
More than seven decades ago, a rebellion broke out in South Korea while it was under U.S. military rule. South Korean authorities eventually stopped the violence, but it took nearly six years and cost some 30,000 lives, according to official estimates. To this day, unresolved trauma remains. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Jeju Island, survivors of the massacre are still seeking an apology from the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These groups are working to help the animals affected by the war in Ukraine
The six-month war that Russia is waging against Ukraine affects all parts of life. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley brings us this story of how some people are trying to help animals caught in the war. PETYA PETROVA: We are on the way...
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia, U.S. claims
Russia immediately dismissed the allegation as “fantasy."
Whatever happened to the baby shot 3 times in the Kabul maternity hospital bombing?
When Amina was only 45 minutes old, before she even had a name, several gunmen stormed the maternity ward operated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Kabul, on May 12, 2020, where she was born. Somehow Amina survived the indiscriminate shooting that killed her mother and 23 others — women, nurses and newborns.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0