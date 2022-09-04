ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Chile rejects its new constitution

In Chile, a special assembly has spent the past two years writing a new constitution, and it was supposed to replace the current one that dates back to the country's military dictatorship. But yesterday, voters soundly rejected the new constitution in a referendum and then celebrated in the streets of Santiago.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Connecticut Public

On Independence Day, Brazil's president plans to flaunt his military ties

It's independence day in Brazil, and the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, plans to use today's celebration to flaunt his close ties to the armed forces. This comes amid growing concerns that Bolsonaro will refuse to leave office if he loses next month's presidential election. For more, we're joined by John Otis, who covers Brazil for NPR. John, what's supposed to happen today?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Amin#Extreme Weather
Connecticut Public

A soldier likely killed a Palestinian-American journalist, Israeli army says

Who killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. For the first time, Israel has announced one of its soldiers was likely responsible. Abu Akleh was killed four months ago while covering an Israeli operation against Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank. She was Palestinian American. The U.S. has demanded accountability for her death. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering this case. He joins us from Tel Aviv. Daniel, what conclusions did Israel reach?
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Survivors of a massacre in South Korea are still seeking an apology from the U.S.

More than seven decades ago, a rebellion broke out in South Korea while it was under U.S. military rule. South Korean authorities eventually stopped the violence, but it took nearly six years and cost some 30,000 lives, according to official estimates. To this day, unresolved trauma remains. As NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Jeju Island, survivors of the massacre are still seeking an apology from the U.S.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy