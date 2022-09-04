ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Heat wave breaks all-time September record in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE (AP) — A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday. The weather service recorded a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) at Salt Lake City International...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy