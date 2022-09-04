Read full article on original website
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T & Coco's Daughter Teaches Grandma How to Twerk. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria
NETTA: (Singing) Take me back to Nigeria, 1999. Back then I was happier... Back in the early '90s, my parents traveled to Nigeria for work dealing with transportation of water. And we were learning as kids in an international school. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLAYGROUND POLITICA") NETTA: (Singing) I'm so high...
Foo Fighters holds its first concert since the death of Taylor Hawkins
FOO FIGHTERS: (Singing) There goes my hero. Watch him as he goes. MARTINEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amanda Shires examines the fault lines in her marriage on her new album
Singer, songwriter and fiddle player Amanda Shires still remembers the moment she fell in love with the fiddle. She'd been learning to play classical music on the violin at school when her music teacher introduced her to some of Frankie McWhorter's fiddle tunes. "It was love at first listen," Shires...
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
Ranking 15 Horror Movie Trailers That Live Rent-Free In My Nightmares
Marketing so good, it's — yeah, I'll say it — scary.
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two
Whether it’s a midafternoon brunch brimming with bubbly or a late-night soiree under the stars, springtime is a season for celebrations and it seems there is a lot to celebrate this season in particular. For starters, Pamella Roland is toasting a major milestone. After two decades of playing fairy godmother to the who’s who of Hollywood, she is dialing up the “wow” factor to 11 for this next collection. Join the party on Monday to watch her Cinderella ball gown sketch waft down the Spring Studios runway IRL.More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Researchers Discover Skeleton At Polish Cemetery That's Straight Out Of A Horror Film
“Such a discovery, especially here in Poland, is astonishing, especially now — centuries later. Pure astonishment,” said the research team's leader.
There are barely any Muslims on popular TV series, a new study says
Muslims make up 25% of the global population and Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world — but Muslims only comprise 1% of characters shown on popular televisions series in the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Those are just two of the findings in a new...
