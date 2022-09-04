ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

Alabama man with cerebral palsy can’t eat, sleep as support dog remains missing

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLwMi_0hi9fkqH00

JACKSONS GAP, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn police officer is pleading for the return of his son’s support dog, Max. The family says their son Bailey is severely handicapped with cerebral palsy and his health is declining rapidly as he can’t eat or sleep without his emotional support animal.

Sgt. Jonathan Gaither and his family live in Tallapoosa County, and are offering a $2500 reward, no questions asked, to the person who returns the dog. Max has been missing for more than 35 days. The family believes Max is still in the area.

They posed the following message on social media, begging for help:

“Please help us find & bring Max home! We know he is still in the area! He is our son’s emotional support animal! Max has been gone for 35 days! Since he has been missing Bailey (our extreme handicap son with cerebral palsy) has not been sleeping, holding down much food, his pain level has doubled due to stress & tension on his fragile weak body, and his INR rates have gone to extremely dangerous highs to extremely dangerous lows and his bp will not stabilize! Please just return him! No questions asked, $2500.00 reward given! My son’s health is worth more than anything you might need Max for! Our son’s health is declining and he doesn’t understand! I am including pictures of how much he has declined.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gXI7_0hi9fkqH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUbDy_0hi9fkqH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAh8v_0hi9fkqH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBs6I_0hi9fkqH00

The family says if Max is returned, they won’t ask any questions. Max has daily meds and a special diet of food.

“He is not just a dog he is our baby who also has medical problems, just like our son! So please just return him! Do the right thing,” said Gaither.

If you have any information on Max, you can reach Gaither by calling him at the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3110. You can also message Elizabeth White on her Facebook Page or email her at ewhite@wrbl.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 12

Jeanene Jones
3d ago

please give him his dog back whoever took him the name of Jesus.thats something he loves and looks forward too I pray that you get your dog back.

Reply
6
Suzannah McDonald Parasiliti
2d ago

I pray the dog finds his way home! Oh, God you can do all things! Please help the pooch get home and in Jesus name I rebuke evil doers who might have taken him and if injured, help him get home, if he went over rainbow bridge, please heal the broken heart of the one who loves him ♥️

Reply
2
Abby Priebe
3d ago

pray dog is home soon..saw on inside edotion..a lady had a power chair to get around and left it outside..some moron walking on other side of street politely walked across..got on it..went back way he came fronm...video cameras caught it..like it was his. to take..she cried as she is poor..a used one cost lot ofmoney..needed it to take on bus...and got home and had to leave it there for some reason..tp take another trip...so sad..thou shall not steal..in holy bible......

Reply
2
Related
wfft.com

Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama, according to prosecutors

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday. They're asking a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at a home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Authorities say the dismembered bodies were discovered after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity at the mobile home. She was the daughter of the woman.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama authorities seek help finding missing Elmore County woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing person alert asking for the public’s help with finding a woman from Elmore County. Amanda Danielle Minor, 39, was last seen Monday about 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. Minor may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, according to ALEA.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
State
Alabama State
Tallapoosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksons' Gap, AL
WRBL News 3

WATCH News 3 Midday: Hollywood Connection update and body of missing Tennessee teacher found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday’s News 3 Midday, the Columbus Police Department has released new details about a chaotic incident that happened over the weekend on Whittlesey Road. Meteorologist Nicole Phillips will have the latest forecast for planning the rest of your day. In national headlines, a federal judge on Monday granted former President […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Inr
uab.edu

UAB radiation oncologists provide first SBRT treatments to lung cancer patients in the Alexander City area

Physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine’s Department of Radiation Oncology recently began providing stereotactic body radiation therapy, or SBRT, to lung cancer patients at UAB Medicine’s Russell Medical Cancer Center in Alexander City, Alabama. Hunter Boggs, M.D., associate professor of...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor. Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Valley father finds missing son dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - “I told him I loved him, I’m proud of him, I don’t know what he was going through. I don’t know what happened to him,” says Jamie Barber, father of Joshua Barber. Through tears and grief, the father of 30-year-old Joshua...
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Foster care organization holding grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., an organization that places children in foster homes for temporary care, has announced in a press release that it will kick off its grand opening with a community event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2901 University Avenue #35 in Columbus. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wbrc.com

State fire marshal urges caution when grilling near stadiums

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Alabama and Auburn games on Saturday to fans at the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery on Sunday - with more people cooking on grills, the state’s top fire official is urging caution. A packed Jordan-Hare Stadium filled with Auburn fans - that is the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy