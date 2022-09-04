The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO