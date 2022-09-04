Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football vs Marshall Prediction and Odds for 2022 Week 2 College Football
The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss
Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
WNDU
Notre Dame responds to loss at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team starts this year’s campaign 0-1 after dropping its week one matchup at perennial powerhouse Ohio State. Notre Dame took a three-point lead into halftime after holding Ohio State to a single touchdown in the first half. But after the break, the offense found themselves unable to get much going, and the defense yielded a pair of late touchdowns that sealed the team’s fate.
Irish looking to bounce back after loss to Buckeyes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame will look for a bounce back performance this coming Saturday as the Irish host Marshall in their home opener at 2:30 p.m. in South Bend. Fifth-ranked Notre Dame is coming off a 21-10 loss at second-ranked Ohio State in the season opener for both teams last Saturday night […]
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
WNDU
South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history. They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.
rv-pro.com
Jason Lippert Makes TV Appearance
The independent television news channel Newsy recently featured an interview with Jason Lippert, CEO of Lippert Industries, on its Morning Rush news program. Lippert spoke to the hosts about the rock-bottom unemployment rate in the Elkhart, Indiana, area, where his company is headquartered, and talked about the industry in general and how much his company’s culture plays a role in its success.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
Inside Indiana Business
DOJO Creative begins redevelopment of historic Mishawaka building
DOJO Creative, a website design and development company previously based in Michigan, is renovating and redeveloping the former Gene’s Camera Store in downtown Mishawaka. The company says it is on track to wrap up the first floor of the three-phase renovation project in November. The nearly 3,000-square-foot historic office...
WNDU
2 hurt in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
inkfreenews.com
Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office
WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
WNDU
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Navarre Hospitality Group has expanded in Elkhart with two brand new spots for food lovers. Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective. Bird in the Hand is a casual restaurant offering fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, smash burgers, and salads. On the...
WNDU
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street just after 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries. If you have any...
abc57.com
Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
Detroit News
Cook nuclear reactor powers up, one week after shutdown
A nuclear reactor at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County, Michigan, returned to full service Sunday, a week after it automatically shut down due to a failure in a coolant pump motor, said the plant's owner, Indiana Michigan Power, on Sunday. The shutdown was triggered by a reactor coolant...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday. Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
