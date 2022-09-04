ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Whether it’s a midafternoon brunch brimming with bubbly or a late-night soiree under the stars, springtime is a season for celebrations and it seems there is a lot to celebrate this season in particular.  For starters, Pamella Roland is toasting a major milestone. After two decades of playing fairy godmother to the who’s who of Hollywood, she is dialing up the “wow” factor to 11 for this next collection. Join the party on Monday to watch her Cinderella ball gown sketch waft down the Spring Studios runway IRL.More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici

Maggie O'Farrell's last novel, "Hamnet," blew me away. It is the story of the only son of William Shakespeare about whom little is known. And O'Farrell set out to imagine who he was, how he died, and whether Hamnet's short life might have inspired one of his father's greatest plays. Well, her new novel takes on a different time and place, Renaissance Italy, but it also centres on a real person about whom little is known and whose young life was also cut short. It is titled "The Marriage Portrait," and it opens with the following three-sentence historical note.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Carolyne Roehm Recalls the CFDA ‘At Its Best’

Decades have passed since Carolyne Roehm succeeded Oscar de la Renta as president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, but from her viewpoint, the inaugural 7th on Sale remains the organization’s crowning moment. Following a unanimous vote by the board in a special election in January 1989, her appointment required finishing the 14 months of his term. De la Renta, whom she worked for earlier in her career, had already served for three years in the lead post and agreed to serve as vice president of the board. But he wanted other designers to have the chance to serve...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November

MILAN — Gucci is taking its Cosmogonie show on the road. The collection, which was first presented in Apulia, Italy, in May, will be paraded in Korea, at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Nov. 1, with the addition of some new looks by creative director Alessandro Michele. This is the first time the designer will hold a show in Korea.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How the Council of Fashion Designers of America Got Its Start

The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1962, with the goal of bringing designers out of the backrooms of Seventh Avenue and into the spotlight. The mission was to help put American fashion on the map. Lambert, who hailed from Crawfordsville, Ind., studied sculpture and did fashion sketches and fashion reporting, which led her to New York and a career that included such roles as press director of the Whitney Museum of American Art and press director of the New York Dress Institute.More from WWDCFDA Through the WWD LensPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
