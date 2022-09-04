Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two
Whether it’s a midafternoon brunch brimming with bubbly or a late-night soiree under the stars, springtime is a season for celebrations and it seems there is a lot to celebrate this season in particular. For starters, Pamella Roland is toasting a major milestone. After two decades of playing fairy godmother to the who’s who of Hollywood, she is dialing up the “wow” factor to 11 for this next collection. Join the party on Monday to watch her Cinderella ball gown sketch waft down the Spring Studios runway IRL.More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer...
EXCLUSIVE: Tayshia Adams Teams With Scünci and Conair on Hair Accessories Collection
Tayshia Adams is looking to nostalgia for her latest collaboration. The former “Bachelorette” star and TV host is embarking on her first collaboration in the hair accessories space, teaming with Conair and Scünci — which are both owned by the Conair Corporation — on a collection of accessories and tools.
A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici
Maggie O'Farrell's last novel, "Hamnet," blew me away. It is the story of the only son of William Shakespeare about whom little is known. And O'Farrell set out to imagine who he was, how he died, and whether Hamnet's short life might have inspired one of his father's greatest plays. Well, her new novel takes on a different time and place, Renaissance Italy, but it also centres on a real person about whom little is known and whose young life was also cut short. It is titled "The Marriage Portrait," and it opens with the following three-sentence historical note.
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Before smartphones or social media, the only way to see images of war zones from around the world was through someone else's camera. In a new CNN documentary airing tonight, we meet five women who forged careers behind the video camera starting in the late 1980s. HEATHER O'NEILL: It was...
Carolyne Roehm Recalls the CFDA ‘At Its Best’
Decades have passed since Carolyne Roehm succeeded Oscar de la Renta as president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, but from her viewpoint, the inaugural 7th on Sale remains the organization’s crowning moment. Following a unanimous vote by the board in a special election in January 1989, her appointment required finishing the 14 months of his term. De la Renta, whom she worked for earlier in her career, had already served for three years in the lead post and agreed to serve as vice president of the board. But he wanted other designers to have the chance to serve...
Liz Truss officially takes over as the U.K.'s prime minister
Liz Truss is now officially Britain's fourth prime minister in six years and the third woman to take on the role. She starts the job at a time when the U.K. is already facing serious economic and energy issues as Willem Marx reports from London. WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: After a...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Stage Cosmogonie Show in Seoul in November
MILAN — Gucci is taking its Cosmogonie show on the road. The collection, which was first presented in Apulia, Italy, in May, will be paraded in Korea, at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Nov. 1, with the addition of some new looks by creative director Alessandro Michele. This is the first time the designer will hold a show in Korea.
EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase
MILAN — “The planets aligned” when L Catterton and the Etro family agreed to set in motion the next phase of the Italian brand in July last year, believes Fabrizio Cardinali. In his first interview since his official appointment last December as chief executive officer of Etro...
More than 2 years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to roil the labor market
This Labor Day, we're taking a moment to check in on workers. The pandemic had a whiplash effect on the labor market. Record layoffs in 2020 were followed by record job openings that have continued for more than a year. NPR's Andrea Hsu has been tracking what that's meant for workers. Hey, Andrea.
How the Council of Fashion Designers of America Got Its Start
The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded by Eleanor Lambert in 1962, with the goal of bringing designers out of the backrooms of Seventh Avenue and into the spotlight. The mission was to help put American fashion on the map. Lambert, who hailed from Crawfordsville, Ind., studied sculpture and did fashion sketches and fashion reporting, which led her to New York and a career that included such roles as press director of the Whitney Museum of American Art and press director of the New York Dress Institute.More from WWDCFDA Through the WWD LensPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football...
There are barely any Muslims on popular TV series, a new study says
Muslims make up 25% of the global population and Islam is the fastest-growing religion in the world — but Muslims only comprise 1% of characters shown on popular televisions series in the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. Those are just two of the findings in a new...
Anne Garrels, long time foreign correspondent for NPR, dies at 71
Anne Garrels, long time foreign correspondent for NPR, died on Wednesday of lung cancer. She was 71 years old. At NPR, Garrels was known as a passionate reporter willing to go anywhere in the world at a moment's notice if the story required it. She was also a warm and generous friend to many.
