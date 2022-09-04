ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad

Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song

Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out

That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt

Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Nate Diaz and his team before UFC 279: “I have like 20 guys with me”

Khamzat Chimaev is open to fighting Nate Diaz and his entire team before they collide in the Octagon at UFC 279. In the past we have seen Diaz’s team get into it at pre-fight press conferences, most notably the water bottle incident when he was facing Conor McGregor. For Chimaev, he says he wants that to happen ahead of UFC 279, as he says he brought 20 guys with him ready to fight before Saturday if need be.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Khamzat Chimaev hopes Nate Diaz can 'survive' five rounds in UFC 279 headliner

LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wants Nate Diaz to show his trademark heart and durability in Saturday’s UFC 279 main event. In what is set to be the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, the fan-favorite will take on undefeated rising star Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List

A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Tai Tuivasa issues statement following knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris

Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s UFC Paris event headliner. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie had earned all five of his most recent wins by way of KO.
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler official for UFC 281

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler has been made official. For months, Poirier and Chandler have been going back and forth with one another hoping a fight would happen. They were linked to facing one another at UFC 281 and now according to UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell – who told ESPN – the bout has been made official for the November pay-per-view card. The fight will also only be three rounds.
