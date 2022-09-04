Read full article on original website
Related
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE・
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
WWE・
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa forced to be separated at the UFC PI (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were forced to be separated at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa shared a video on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Costa in the video, spoke about what transpired saying:. “And (Chimaev)...
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion
Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week. “It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday. Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Nate Diaz and his team before UFC 279: “I have like 20 guys with me”
Khamzat Chimaev is open to fighting Nate Diaz and his entire team before they collide in the Octagon at UFC 279. In the past we have seen Diaz’s team get into it at pre-fight press conferences, most notably the water bottle incident when he was facing Conor McGregor. For Chimaev, he says he wants that to happen ahead of UFC 279, as he says he brought 20 guys with him ready to fight before Saturday if need be.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Khamzat Chimaev hopes Nate Diaz can 'survive' five rounds in UFC 279 headliner
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev wants Nate Diaz to show his trademark heart and durability in Saturday’s UFC 279 main event. In what is set to be the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, the fan-favorite will take on undefeated rising star Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Tai Tuivasa issues statement following knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris
Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s UFC Paris event headliner. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) had entered the main event sporting a 5 fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derrick Lewis. The hard-hitting Aussie had earned all five of his most recent wins by way of KO.
Spinning Back Clique: Nate Diaz's decision, UFC Paris, Paul vs. Silva, and more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Mark Zuckerberg Spars With UFC Fighter in New Video, and the Internet Doesn't Know What to Think
Mark Zuckerberg is showing off his mixed martial arts skills on social media. The Facebook co-founder posted a video of him sparring with UFC star Khai Wu, who competed at Urijah Faber's A1 Combat 5 on Saturday night. Zuckerberg said Wu is one of his training partners as he's a big supporter of MMA.
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler official for UFC 281
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler has been made official. For months, Poirier and Chandler have been going back and forth with one another hoping a fight would happen. They were linked to facing one another at UFC 281 and now according to UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell – who told ESPN – the bout has been made official for the November pay-per-view card. The fight will also only be three rounds.
FanSided
281K+
Followers
531K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1