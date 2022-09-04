Read full article on original website
KUTV
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
KSLTV
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
KUTV
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
Crews battle fire overnight in abandoned Salt Lake City building
Fire crews worked overnight to battle a fire that sparked in an abandoned building in Salt Lake City.
Park Record
Park City restaurant catches fire
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
Old Town restaurant closed after fire
Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a fire at Grappa restaurant at 151 Main Street in the historic part of Park City. According to Michelle Anderson, spokesperson for the Park City Fire District, the cause of the fire is under investigation. She added that witnesses told firefighters a pan with oil in it caught fire.
Gephardt Daily
Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan. First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.
Plane crashes into West Jordan soccer fields
No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday afternoon.
KSLTV
Search and rescue crews respond to several calls over holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Utah Counties had a busy Labor Day weekend with over a dozen rescue efforts since Friday. Eight of those were in Utah County, and Unified police in Salt Lake City confirmed there were four missions on Monday.
VIDEO: House catches fire in West Jordan
A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.
KSLTV
Heber City community helps family that lost historic heirloom home in fire
HEBER CITY, Utah — A Heber family is thanking the community after a house that has been passed down through the family for generations over 100 years burned down in a fire over the weekend. The family is trying to figure out what’s next, and on Monday returned to...
KSLTV
Man dies after 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neffs Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said search and rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the area Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the fall. Bennett said the victim...
kslnewsradio.com
Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
VIDEO: 3-alarm fire in Taylorsville home causes over $125k in damage
A 3-alarm fire at a Taylorsville home Monday that resulted in over $125,000 in damages and displaced a family was caused by an electrical issue with the hot tub, officials report.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
KSLTV
One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
