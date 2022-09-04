ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

KSLTV

Two fires spark during record hot September

OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Old Town restaurant closed after fire

Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a fire at Grappa restaurant at 151 Main Street in the historic part of Park City. According to Michelle Anderson, spokesperson for the Park City Fire District, the cause of the fire is under investigation. She added that witnesses told firefighters a pan with oil in it caught fire.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Video: West Jordan neighborhood rocked by blasts after fire breaks out overnight

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies are still mopping up hotspots after an early Sunday morning fire in West Jordan. First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 8450 S. 2700 West at about 4:25 a.m. after 911 operators received multiple calls of explosions and a possible garage fire.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Man dies after 30-foot fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A 22-year-old man has died after falling in Neffs Canyon. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said search and rescue crews and a medical helicopter were dispatched to the area Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the fall. Bennett said the victim...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hiker falls 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park

SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department confirmed a male hiker fell 60 feet at Lake Catherine State Park and a search and rescue is underway. Arlan Bennett with Unified PD says the full extent of the hiker’s injuries is unknown at this time. However, Bennett says...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

