NBC Sports
Sixers shaking things up behind Embiid, adding Harrell on two-year deal
The Sixers are shaking things up at backup center. The team is signing 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Harrell's deal is for the minimum salary, the source said.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate
The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
Georges Niang, Sixers ready to help Furkan Korkmaz in altercation
Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz was at the center of the Philadelphia sports world on Sunday when the veteran got into an altercation during EuroBasket play for his native country of Turkey. Korkmaz was ejected from the game from a scuffle he got into with Georgia wing Duda Sanadze and...
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket
Tuesday featured an intense matchup between Slovenia and Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. At one point, German point guard Dennis Schroder looked like he was ready to throw hands against one of his opponents. Luckily, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got in the way as he played peacemaker during a heated moment in the […] The post WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Scot Pollard and fellow Boston Celtics alum Kevin Garnett reportedly nearly fought on the 2008 title team
We don’t want to think about who might win in a fight between Boston Celtics 2008 title team member Scot Pollard and Kevin Garnett, but, per Pollard, he and The Big Ticket nearly came to blows when they were teammates on the Celtics. Given the very large personalities of...
Montrezl Harrell is expected to join the Sixers' roster.
Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Lawsuit News
LeBron James has ventured out into the media world several times over the course of his professional basketball career. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently facing a lawsuit for one of his projects, though. According to the New York Post, LeBron and Drake are facing a lawsuit for their...
Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley
Donaghy says he once bet against Heat against the Knicks because of Riley
NBC Sports
Korkmaz 'attacked' by players at EuroBasket tourney: report
Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked after being ejected from a game in this summer's EuroBasket tournament. Korkmaz, who is playing with the Turkish national team in the tournament, got into a scuffle with Georgia's Duda Sanadze during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between Turkey and Georgia. A clip of the confrontation quickly went viral:
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Yardbarker
