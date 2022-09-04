ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket

Tuesday featured an intense matchup between Slovenia and Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. At one point, German point guard Dennis Schroder looked like he was ready to throw hands against one of his opponents. Luckily, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got in the way as he played peacemaker during a heated moment in the […] The post WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Lawsuit News

LeBron James has ventured out into the media world several times over the course of his professional basketball career. The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently facing a lawsuit for one of his projects, though. According to the New York Post, LeBron and Drake are facing a lawsuit for their...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Eurobasket 2022#Ejection#Cbs#Eurobasket#Turkish#Fiba
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

Korkmaz 'attacked' by players at EuroBasket tourney: report

Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked after being ejected from a game in this summer's EuroBasket tournament. Korkmaz, who is playing with the Turkish national team in the tournament, got into a scuffle with Georgia's Duda Sanadze during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between Turkey and Georgia. A clip of the confrontation quickly went viral:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Suns' Devin Booker Next to Get Major Shoe Deal

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has had quite the offseason. Booker was named as first team All-NBA player, which triggered a supermax extension that he and the Suns signed almost immediately upon becoming eligible in the summer. He managed to appear in his third consecutive All-Star game, finished fourth in...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy