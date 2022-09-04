GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) — Authorities are continuing to search for a man who was flying a helicopter through Kentucky and lost contact after attempting to avoid storms. According to the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management team, David Stone left from an airport in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 3 around noon en route to Knoxville. Stone stopped in Sparta, Illinois and called his wife. He then left and was headed to Glasgow, Kentucky to fuel again. He hasn’t been heard from since his call in Illinois. Stone’s wife called multiple law enforcement agencies in Kentucky around midnight after Stone hadn’t contacted her.

