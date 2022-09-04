Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
WTVQ
Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat
CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
WTVQ
Possible human remains found in burned building in Lee County
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday night in Lee County. According to initial investigations, human skeletal remains were found in a burned building on KY-52 W. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WTVQ
Fayette, Jefferson Co. Schools donate furniture to Hindman Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s two largest school districts are coming together to help one that’s desperately in need. During July’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, East Hindman Elementary School in Knott County was completely devastated, with floodwaters inside the school reaching four feet high. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
WTVQ
Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday. According to UK spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.
WTVQ
More travel trailers headed to Eastern KY for flood victims
PERRY/FLOYD Co. Ky. (WTVQ) – After late July’s devastating and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, hundreds of people were displaced from their homes. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announcing close to 300 people have now moved into some 200 travel trailers for temporary shelter as they rebuild their lives.
WTVQ
Search continues for missing man, helicopter in Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) — Authorities are continuing to search for a man who was flying a helicopter through Kentucky and lost contact after attempting to avoid storms. According to the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management team, David Stone left from an airport in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 3 around noon en route to Knoxville. Stone stopped in Sparta, Illinois and called his wife. He then left and was headed to Glasgow, Kentucky to fuel again. He hasn’t been heard from since his call in Illinois. Stone’s wife called multiple law enforcement agencies in Kentucky around midnight after Stone hadn’t contacted her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations amid ‘critical’ supply levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s National Blood Donation Week, and amid an ongoing blood shortage, the Kentucky Blood Center is asking anyone who can to help. According to center, the blood supply always suffers during the summer months, but it has reached critical levels. The center says it’s...
WTVQ
‘Gilla Ann’s Quilts:’ how one woman lost to EKY’s deadly flooding is being remembered
CLAY HOLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the people of Eastern Kentucky continue to rebuild, the stories, life lessons, and impact of those lost continue to come to light. One Breathitt County woman, who was lost to the deadly flooding, is being remembered by her family through her legacy in the community and a love for quilting.
WTVQ
$11.6M going to Perry County to improve infrastructure, Beshear announces
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — $11.6 million is going to four projects in Perry County to help improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment after devastating flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. The projects include a water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard and Perry County,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Kentucky Honor Flight welcomed to Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Kentucky World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveling on an Honor Flight were greeted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was there to meet the veterans at the World War II Memorial at the capital. “It was a privilege...
WTVQ
Perry County superintendent discusses new school year, long term recovery
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- School districts in some of the hardest hit flooding regions are welcoming back students to the classroom this month. In Perry County, two of the hardest hit schools started back this week. Superintendent Jonathan Jett says it’s nice to have students back in the classroom given...
WTVQ
UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
WTVQ
UK Men’s Basketball: Dates for SEC schedule released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022-23 SEC Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is confirmed. The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.
WTVQ
Kentucky to receive at least $14M in JUUL settlement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL must pay nearly $440 million in a settlement to dozens of states across the country, including here in Kentucky. The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices. It found that JUUL deliberately marketed its products to young people even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.
WTVQ
WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
WTVQ
Owner shares history of Hank the Horse, inspired by parents
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you live in Kentucky, you’ve likely seen Hank the Horse at any number of events from schools to libraries, even ringing the bell during the Salvation Army’s holiday season. But do you know his history?. “When I met Hank, he was...
Comments / 0