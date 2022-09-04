ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KY

UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s...
Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
Possible human remains found in burned building in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday night in Lee County. According to initial investigations, human skeletal remains were found in a burned building on KY-52 W. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Police arrest woman outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was arrested outside of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari’s house Tuesday. According to UK spokeswoman Kristi Lopez, UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s home for a report of trespassing. A woman was arrested at the scene.
More travel trailers headed to Eastern KY for flood victims

PERRY/FLOYD Co. Ky. (WTVQ) – After late July’s devastating and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, hundreds of people were displaced from their homes. Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announcing close to 300 people have now moved into some 200 travel trailers for temporary shelter as they rebuild their lives.
Search continues for missing man, helicopter in Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) — Authorities are continuing to search for a man who was flying a helicopter through Kentucky and lost contact after attempting to avoid storms. According to the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management team, David Stone left from an airport in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 3 around noon en route to Knoxville. Stone stopped in Sparta, Illinois and called his wife. He then left and was headed to Glasgow, Kentucky to fuel again. He hasn’t been heard from since his call in Illinois. Stone’s wife called multiple law enforcement agencies in Kentucky around midnight after Stone hadn’t contacted her.
Frustrations, concerns about gun violence voiced at community forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gainesway community members had the opportunity to speak directly to city officials Tuesday night, voicing frustrations and concerns about their safety to ‘ONE Lexington’ and Lexington police. Among some in the audience, emotions were running high. “I love my city man, I’m sick...
Kentucky Honor Flight welcomed to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Kentucky World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveling on an Honor Flight were greeted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was there to meet the veterans at the World War II Memorial at the capital. “It was a privilege...
UK hosts blood drive amid National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As National Blood Donation Week continues, the University of Kentucky is holding back-to-school drives all week in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. Donors rolled up their sleeves Wednesday at the Gatton Student Center. In addition to helping save lives, donors will also receive a...
UK Men’s Basketball: Dates for SEC schedule released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022-23 SEC Kentucky men’s basketball schedule is confirmed. The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.
Kentucky to receive at least $14M in JUUL settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL must pay nearly $440 million in a settlement to dozens of states across the country, including here in Kentucky. The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices. It found that JUUL deliberately marketed its products to young people even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.
WORK-Lexington kicks off job training fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — WORK-Lexington kicked off its second year with a job training fair Tuesday, saying the goal is to help people get back into the workforce after losing a job during the pandemic. WORK-Lexington is the city’s workforce resource center that focuses on opening the door to...
Owner shares history of Hank the Horse, inspired by parents

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you live in Kentucky, you’ve likely seen Hank the Horse at any number of events from schools to libraries, even ringing the bell during the Salvation Army’s holiday season. But do you know his history?. “When I met Hank, he was...
