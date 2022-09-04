Read full article on original website
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News
Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia. Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting
Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting. Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting
Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting. He's currently on administrative leave from the Cartersville Police Department.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Georgia authorities announcing break in 1988 cold case murder
Georgia authorities announcing break in 1988 cold case murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a...
Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying. The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy —...
Greeley couple constructing quilt to represent Colorado’s temperatures every day
Greeley couple constructing quilt to represent Colorado's temperatures every day. Karen and Mark Pugatch, a couple up in Greeley, have...
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration
Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration. Rainbow fentanyl has made it's way to Northeast Ohio. It...
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West
Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West. In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
16 killed in mass shootings over long holiday weekend: watchdog
Sixteen people were killed and 47 were injured in the U.S. as a result of mass shootings over the long Labor Day weekend, according to watchdog data. The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive logged 12 mass shootings Sept. 3-5. Three people were killed and two others injured in St. Paul, Minn.,...
Virginia is for … Virginias
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
Organization pushes for flag to become nation’s symbol for 9/11
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-one years ago, the day after Sept. 11th, 2001, Richard Melito felt compelled to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil in this nation’s history. During that uncertain time, Melito says he put his pen to a paper inside his Henrico Restaurant and started sketching.
Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state
How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
