Virginia State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia – RVA News

Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved...
VIRGINIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Video Shows Chaotic Scene of Tennessee Kroger Mass Shooting

Authorities released footage showing the chaotic scene following a mass shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Cartersville Deputy Chief caught in Florida human trafficking sting

He's currently on administrative leave from the Cartersville Police Department.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Georgia authorities announcing break in 1988 cold case murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a...
GEORGIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Sheriff’s deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy —...
STOCKTON, CA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rainbow fentanyl found in Northeast Ohio by Drug Enforcement Administration

Rainbow fentanyl has made it's way to Northeast Ohio. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Deadly Wildfire, Historic Heat Blazing Through The West

In Southern California, a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and...
ENVIRONMENT
Public Safety
Axios Richmond

Virginia is for … Virginias

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Organization pushes for flag to become nation’s symbol for 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-one years ago, the day after Sept. 11th, 2001, Richard Melito felt compelled to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil in this nation’s history. During that uncertain time, Melito says he put his pen to a paper inside his Henrico Restaurant and started sketching.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
VIRGINIA STATE

