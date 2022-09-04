The second suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 people across rural Canada over the weekend has died from self-inflicted wounds after his truck was run off the road by police.An official told the Associated Press that Myles Sanderson, 30, died after being captured around 3.30pm CST on Wednesday near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan.Earlier Royal Canadian Mounted Police released the names of the 10 people who were killed during the Saskatchewan stabbings on Sunday as the manhunt for Myles Sanderson enters its fourth day.The individuals who died ranged in age from 23 to 78...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO