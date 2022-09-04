Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of Las Vegas reporter
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Las Vegas said they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of local investigative reporter Jeff German. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday night in a brief statement published to its Twitter account that said "the suspect in the homicide that occurred on September 2, 2022, has been taken into police custody."
