Boston, MA

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 home runs not enough for Diamondbacks in loss to Padres

SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Aquino hits 2 home runs, Reds beat Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs against the Cubs and helped the Cincinnati Reds pull away from Chicago 7-1 Wednesday night. Mike Minor (4-10), pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run. The 34-year-old lefty is 3-0 in his last four starts after losing a career-worst eight straight decisions. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games.
CINCINNATI, OH

